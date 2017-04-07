Parish council: Bodiam Parish Council, in accordance with its powers under sections 137 and 139 of the Local Government Act 1972 has made a one-off payment of £150 to the new conquest hospital scanner appeal.

Dog walkers: sorry to keep on but dog walkers, if you own or walk a dog, please clear up the mess and do not throw it into the hedgerows. Make sure you clear up your mess.

Preschool: Bodiam preschool has agreed to hold a pyjama fund a fundraising event to be held on Monday 24th of April with a small donation from each child - perhaps 2 pounds - if possible which goes to Crackerjacks, registered charity number 1146586. Crackerjack was established to help relieve the stress and strains in life that coping with severe disabilities can cause. Crackerjack Children’s Trust phone number is 03001240122. The phone number for the preschool is (01580) 830615.

Elections: I am sure all of Bodiam is aware that the elections in East Sussex will take place on May 4. The last date to register to vote is Thursday, April 13. The polling station will be Bodiam Parish Rooms and the voting hours are 7 AM to 10 PM. The helpline number is (01424) 787000.

