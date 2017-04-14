Boating Station: The Lime Wharf Cafe and Boating Station at Newenden runs ferry trips to Bodiam Castle but now, on a Wednesday, they do a cruise and dine package for senior citizens. The cost is £22.95 and includes 2 scones, strawberry jam, clotted cream and a pot of tea. To date I have had six cream teas, please do not tell my doctor. Phone 01797 253838 for more information.

Textile Bank: The textile bank at Levetts Lane near the other recycling units is in aid of Barnardos and the vital funds go to help support work with children, young people and families, please use it.

Huw Merriman MP is to visit Bodiam. All day on June on June 30 - times and information soon.

Alan Batter: The other week I saw a great man of the National Trust at Bodiam Castle. Alan Batter, who was the number one at the car park. If any one can help with lift his spirits by taking him out, let him know, it was so sad to see him down.

St Giles Easter Service: Good Friday and Easter Sunday both services are at 11.15am. Decorating St Giles will take place on Easter Saturday from 10am. If anyone can help or perhaps make a donation let Sarah Peters know.

Bus Services: After several months of meetings and collaboration between parish campaign groups, like the local bus accessibility groups, the 349 bus Sunday service link between Hastings station, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Ewhurst and Bodiam Sandhurst, Hawkhurst and additionally Cranbrook is back at least until March 2018. If we want this service it’s important to use it. Call 01580 830211.

