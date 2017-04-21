Lloyds bank closing: many in the village go to Hawkhurst for the banks. Lloyds Bank will be closing on September 5 and the bank apologises for any inconvenience this will cause. The branch was only open two days per week and they now say that the facilities at the post office can help their customers.

Sunday services: I made history on April 9 when I went on the Sunday bus service from Hastings to Cranbrook. It was a great help when I went to Corals to get my sister’s money for the Grand National. It’s good for Bodiam to have this 349 bus service and a lot of people are working hard to promote and publicise it. We need to increase the number of passengers as this is key to its future continuity. If anyone would like more information about the new Sunday bus service please phone me, Geoffrey, on (01580) 830211.

Claremont Ofsted inspection: Claremont senior school had received an Ofsted inspection in 2016 which was ‘Outstanding’. In 2016 it had the best GCSE results in the county. The school will be only too pleased to show potential pupils around, call (01580) 830396 to make a date.

Poppy appeal: I know it is early yet and if anyone would like to help with the poppy appeal phone Janet Gardner on (01580) 830155. In 2016 the appeal raised £953 which was up by £100 on the previous year.

