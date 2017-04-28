GP’s merger: I have a little information about the merger of the two GP practices in Hawkhurst that takes in Bodiam. In a statement from one of the practices the doctor says that the Hawkhurst Cottage Hospital is the front runner for the surgeries and said that the morning surgeries which used to finish at 10.30 now go on until 12.30pm and lunchtimes are a thing of the past. The doctor is not happy about ‘super practices’.

Bodiam Castle: It’s good to see that the National Trust do a Bodiam estate walk on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 2.15pm from Castle Cottage opposite the castle bridge and includes the opportunities to see inside St Giles Church in the village. The income will be a great help for the upkeep of St Giles.

Lloyds Bank: The Lloyds bank will close on September 5 but their is a promise of visits from a new mobile unit.

Kill your speed not a child: I am sure all the residents of Levetts Lane had a dear neighbour letter that asked cars and lorries to drive slowly in the lane. There is no need for delivery vans, etc, to speed to and from the main road. Many children play outside, lets not have an accident.

Good Luck: best wishes to Wendy, landlady of the Castle Inn, in her quest to quit smoking.

