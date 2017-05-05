Water bills: what great news for Bodiam residents. Simpler water bills. It has taken Southern Water a long time to change one bill for water and another for wastewater so now the bills are to combine into one. Southeast water will be in touch with residents over the coming months.

Dora Churcher service: The service for the late Dora Churcher will take place at St Giles’s church on May 11 at 12:30 PM. Following the service everyone is cordially invited to the National Trust tea rooms for refreshments.

General election: as we know on June 8 the general election takes place. The polling station for Bodiam is at the Parish Room and voting hours are from 7 AM to 10 PM so the preschool will not be open. Let’s hope we have fine weather for the big day and hope that all of Bodiam turns out.

Church services: the next service at St Giles is on May 7 at 11:15 AM will be a family service.

Claremont School: Claremont Independent Senior Sixth Form school is to have an open morning on May 6 from 9:30 AM to 1 PM. No appointment is necessary. For more information contact Gillian on (01580) 830396

