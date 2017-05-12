Parish Council: The parish council is very grateful for all the help from Shane and Trevor Steel and to everyone who helped the litter pick, the National Trust who cleared trees from the war memorial, for free, and to Pam Marsh. Apologies if I’ve not mentioned your name but the council is very grateful to you.

Mobile Library: The information that I have looks like the mobile library has new times on Thursday May 18 from 2.20 - 2.45pm in Levetts Lane.

Football: Weekly 5-a-side football takes place at Clarmenont Sports Hall every Thursday night at 7pm. For more information call James on 01580 830330.

Stagecoach: What is the 345 bus service doing by missing out Warrior Square in Hastings and going via Bohemia Road. The seafront is a key attraction for this service so loadings will be low.

