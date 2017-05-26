Bus Service: I recently wrote to Stagecoach about the 349 bus service and the change of route which now goes via Bohemia Road instead of the seafront and Warrior Square in Hastings. To me it would be better to retain the original route.

Housing Association: The new name for Amicus Horizon will be Optivo. Amicus Horizon and Viridian Housing are joining forces to form a single housing association, probably this month.

Preschool fun day: Bodiam Preschool’s pyjama fun day made £51.41 for Crackerjacks Children’s Trust Fund and oi June 26 at 9am they will raise money for a new wooden sandpit at the preschool. The event takes place at the church of England playground and if anyone would like to sponsor the children to run laps please phone 01580 830615. Anyone whishing to take part please bring your own bike.

Get in touch: If you have an event coming up, do please let me know. the publicity can help. I do walkabout the village so catch me around with your news.

