TV series: there must be someone in Bodiam who would like to be on the TV. ‘Eat well For Less’ on a BBC forthcoming series. For more information contact 0117970661.

Recycling collection: many residents in Bodiam did not get the garden bin emptied on the day of collection, in fact it was three days late. If your bin was missed report it to Rother District Council.

Bygones website: Keith Ennis has for some years maintained a bygones Bodiam website. If anyone has any old photographs cuttings or memories they would like to share and to see preserved for future generations about when Guinness was still around or even earlier Keith’s address is 5 Lime Tree Close, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 1LR. Cuttings etcetera always returned after scanning.

Wedding: we do not get many weddings in Bodiam but this Saturday, June 10, is a big day for James Mitchell and Grace Finn later at St Giles. I hope they’ll both be happy for many years with each other.

Parish council AGM: at the AGM of Bodiam Parish Council Geoffrey Goodsell was re-elected as chairman and Janet Gardner was re-elected as the vice-chairman.

Senlac Rotary club classic car show: the parish council approach Senlac Rotary club classic car show to be held on the recreation ground on Sunday, June 18 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Preparations for the show will begin the previous day. For Bodiam residents only Senlac has agreed to supply two free tickets per household. There are no spare tickets.

Bonfire charity run: on September 19 a Northiam to Bodiam run will take place in aid of Northiam Bonfire Society. The 10k race starts at nor the railway station and finishes at Bodiam Castle. To enter visit www.rotherValley10k.co.uk. Entry fees are affiliated members £15, nonaffiliated £17, and on the day £20.

