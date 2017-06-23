Parish council meeting: the next meeting of the Bodiam parish council is on July 24 at 7pm in the parish room. Members of the public are welcome to attend. The meeting is open for public participation from 7.30PM to 7.40 PM.

St Giles: the next service at St Charles is a family service of July 2 at 11:15 AM.

Mobile library: the mobile library comes to Levetts Lane on June 29 from 2.20 to 2:45 PM.

Conquest Hospital friends AGM: the friends of Conquest Hospital will have their annual general meeting at the community room at Tesco’s Extra in Churchwood Drive St Leonards at 2 PM on June 24.

Sponsored bike ride: a sponsored bike ride for the Bodiam preschool will take place at Bodiam Church of England primary school playground on June 26 at 9 AM to raise money for a new wooden sandpit. Bring your own bike and it will be how many laps one can complete.

MP’s Walkabout: on June 30 Hugh Merriman MP for Bodiam will do his walkabout of Bodiam starting at 10:15 AM at the primary school and will be at the Castle Inn at around 1 PM for refreshments. If anyone would like to discuss anything with him and for more information phone Geoffrey on 0158083021 or just turn up at the Castle Inn.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.