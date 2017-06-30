Estate agent boards: it seems that most of Bodium is up for sale! But the young landlady of the Castle Inn has told me that the estate agents boards has information about the school fun day on July 8 which takes place at Bodiam Recreation Ground.

Rotary Club of Senlac: what a great day the Rotary Club of Senlac had on June 18 at the recreation ground in aid of the Conquest MRI scanner appeal, Bexhill Diabetes Support Group and Yellowmen of Kadongdong and Rotary Good Causes. It was a good day for Bodiam.

Saint Giles: the next service is a family service July 2 at 11:15 AM.

Hedge cutting: many thanks to John Saxby and Brian Taylor cut the Levetts Lane hedge. This will be a great help little people on the way to school.

MP Walkabout: today June 30 is a big day for the village as Hugh Merriman MP is to do a walkabout. He will start around 10:15 AM at the primary school and you can catch him on route or at the Castle Inn at 1 PM. more information phone Geoffrey on 0158083011.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.