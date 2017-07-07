George Bailey: It was good to see the number one son of George and Rebecca Bailey back in Bodiam for the summer. George was number one at Bodiam Castle. Most days he’s at the castle and can be in the kitchen at the Castle Inn on occasions.

Mobile library: the mobile library comes to Levetts Lane on July 20, August 20 and August 31 from 2.20 to 2.45 PM.

Football: five-a-side football takes place every Thursday night at 7 PM at Claremont Sports Hall. Call James on (01580) 830330 for more information.

Grass verges: what a mess the grass looks as you come into Levetts Lane. Come on council they should get its contractor to cut the grass and make it look as good as the top green Levetts Lane.

