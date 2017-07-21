Parish meeting: Many times people come up to me and say “What is the date of the next Parish Council meeting. It is July 24 at 7pm in the Parish Room.

Book Talk: A talk by Matthew Johnson, who recently published a book that featured Bodiam, took place at Bodiam Castle. The book, ‘Lived Experience of the Middle Ages’, contains studies of Bodiam, and other elite landscapes in South east England.

Parish News: What a sad time for our Parish News what with our editor Liz Moore to step down in September and now the sub-editor Sally Bowles stepping down due to other pressing commitments. I am sure the editor and the sub-editor of the Rye and Battle Observer would not step down - what would we do? Perhaps I will have to take over.

