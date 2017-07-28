Policing: I went on the 349 Sunday bus service to Hastings Pier and was sad to see policeman with large guns on the pier. We need a brave policeman to protect us all so our way of life must not be allowed to slip away but it still makes me feel sad when I see this in East Sussex.

Helping hands: I did some gardening the other day and later as I was going to bed I looked out the window and saw I’d left my gardening gloves on the hedge. Feeling tired I thought aunt come down in the morning and put them away but found that somebody had put them on my dustbin by my back door. That tells me a lot about people. Very good of them to do that.

Doggie treats: in the Castle Inn there is a jar of dog biscuits on the bar. Most of the customers who come into the pub now have a nice coat and good teeth thanks to the landlady and landlord.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.