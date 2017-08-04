Bus fares: went up on July 23. Do Stagecoach like people to go on the bus? Stagecoach, I am told, are the cheapest around but we all need a little help sometimes with bills. So Mr Stagecoach - why not put fares down and perhaps get more people on your bus.

The next service: at St Giles is on Sunday August 6 at 11.15am and will be a family service.

The Lloyds Bank: mobile branch will soon be with us. Some people in the village go to the bank at Hawkhurst but Hawkhurst is losing its last bank and the Royal Oak will be hosting the mobile branch which should be up and running by August 14.

It will be open from 2pm - 3.30pm on a Tuesday and from 9.45am - 11.15am on Thursdays.

The Royal Oak will be offering patrons of the banking service a free slice of cake with every hot beverage purchased during banking hours. Parking will be free for customers using the mobile service.

The Clerk: to Bodiam Parish Council sustained no injuries during an incident at the parish council meeting. Viv would like to thank the chairman who did his best to help her and feels that you only have one Viv.

Louis Wilson: who for sometime had a home in the village at 2 Wharf Cottages, and was part of the Guinness Hop Farm, has died. The village extends its sympathy to the family.

