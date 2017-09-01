St Giles: The next service at St Giles is on September 3 at 11.15am and is a family service.

Bonfire night: The provisional date for the village bonfire and firework night is November 10 at the Castle Inn. More news soon.

Hop Pickers weekend: The Hop Pickers weekend at the Kent and East Sussex Railway Station is on September 9/10. The event is open from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday and 10.30 am to 5.30pm on Sunday. With entertainment around the camp fire from 7 - 9pm on Saturday. Buses run to the station on both days.

Football: Five a side football takes place at Claremont Sports Hall every Thursday evening at 7pm. Call James on 01580 830330.

