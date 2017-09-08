Prescriptions: Do not forget you can have your medicine delivered to the Castle Inn. I am told that you have to be with the North Ridge Surgery but it is a help to many.

Graffiti: Idiots have come back to Bodiam and put graffiti on some of the playground equipment at Levetts Lane. The mindless idiots must have something wrong with them, but a very big thank you to the resident who washed the mess off.

By the time you read this we will have a news bank in Hawkhurst. It will be the mobile van in The Royal Oak car park on Tuesday, 2 -3.30pm and Thursday 9.45 - 11.15am. We all hope it will not be wet on bank days.

Classic car show: Senlac Rotary Classic Car show and Craft Fair at the Recreation Ground was bumper day, overall a very good success, raising £17,000 and now the Rotary looks to June 17, 2018, for yet one more bumper day.

Vaccinations: Many in the village have had the flu jab at Hawkhurst, Northiam and Sedlescombe Surgery. It is recommended for everyone over the age of 65 and with conditions like heart, lung or kidney disorders. Call your surgery for details.

Little boy: We must welcome the new residents of 18 Levetts Lane who have just had a little boy. We hope the family have a happy time in Bodiam.

