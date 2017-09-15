What a pong: I went to a meeting in he village the other day and when I got to the to of the hill there was such a odour. I’m sure the council will look into this but I can confirm that the National Trust and Shepherd Neame want a solution. This issue has been going on for a long time.

Macmillan Coffee Morning: I had a phone call from Anka from Staplecross about the Macmillan coffee morning on Saturday September 16 in Staplecross Village Hall from 10am - noon. The event will have a raffle, tombola, games, and plenty of coffee or tea. For more information call Pauline on 01580830570 or Anka on 01580830260.

Open Morning: Claremont Independent School is to have an open morning for its Sixth Form on Saturday October 7 from 9.30am - 1pm. Call 01580830396.

Mobile Library: The mobile library will be at Levetts Lane on September 21 from 11.30 to 11.55am.

Bonfire Run: ON September 17 the Rother Valley Northiam to Bodiam run organised by and in aid of Northiam Bonfire Society starts at Northiam Railway Station and finishes at Bodiam Castle, To enter visit www.rothervally10k.co.uk

