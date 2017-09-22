Primary School: It was good to see that the primary school had cause to celebrate after winning praise from Ofsted. And very right it is too, but we must not forget the staff, teachers, PTA, cooks and the village who are all very happy to help out.

Parish Council meeting: The next meeting of the parish council is on September 25. The council will be very happy to see members of the public. All are welcome to attend.

Parish News: The new editor of the parish news is Kate Bearcroft. Everyone in Bodiam wishes her the very best of luck for the future, it’s a tough job.

