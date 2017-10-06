Levetts Lane Homes: Osborne has taken over the repair contract from Booker and Best for repairs to Levetts Lane homes. The phone number is 08001216060

Bike Ride: The sponsored bike ride the Bodiam preschool did at the primary school made £600. This will go to a new sandpit and any money over for a new water tray.

Castle staff: I was sorry to hear that the number one at Bodiam Castle had an accident at her home but I am told that Pauline is back at work.

Bodiam by bus: If you come to the castle by the 349 bus, the National Trust do a 2-1 entry offer. This offer is run by Stagecoach and you claim you discount on their website and download a voucher which you present at the attraction. A valid bus ticket or pass will redeem the voucher.

Water work: South East Water is due to carry out maintenance on the water network for approximately four weeks in order to maintain the water quality.

Dogs: I feel sometimes that Bodiam does not have responsible dog owners, do please walk around St Giles’ churchyard but take your dog mess home with you and don’t put it in the rubbish bin. That rubbish is burnt.