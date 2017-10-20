Parish council meeting: the next meeting of the parish council is on October 23 at 7 PM in the Parish Room. Members of the public are most welcome to attend. The meeting will be open for public participation from 7.30 to 7:40 PM.

Mobile library service: the East Sussex County Council library service may stop the mobile library which will affect Bodiam. If you want to make your views known to the parish council or to your councillor Anchorad Davies Alureds Barn, Northiam, TN31 6DD then do so.

Big day: on October 24 it will be a big day for one of the Levetts Lane’s residences, John Saxby, who will be 65. John has not enjoyed the best of health recently but with the help of Rose he keeps going. Have a great day John.

Remembrance: as in other years, the short Act of Remembrance for Remembrance Sunday will start at 12 o’clock prompt at Bodiam village war memorial on Sunday, November 12.

Southern Water: some time ago Southern Water sent out letters to combine our bills with wastewater charges. What a time it takes to produce these ‘simpler water bills’.

Preschool party: today, October 20, the preschool is to have a pumpkin party. For more information phone (01580) 860615.

Optivo visit: it’s good to know that Optivo may need to visit homes in Levetts Lane. The surveyors will be visiting residents during a three-week period. If the surveyor does not have a copy of the letter that was sent around or some other official identification, call the police and do not them into your house.

Bonfire preparations: lanterns are to be made at Staplecross school on Saturday, November 4, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM. The big event is at the Castle Inn on November 10 with bonfire and fireworks and the lantern procession. For more information phone (01580) 830330.

Power cut: UK Power networks needs to temporarily switch off the power to Bodiam on October 24 from 8 AM to 9:30 AM approximately and from 4:30 PM to 6 PM approximately.