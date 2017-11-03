Old pound coins; If anyone in the village has any old one pound coins, they can go to the Make-A-Wish UK to help the lives of desperately ill children. You can donate anytime up to December 20, so please lend them a hand

Call Geoffrey on 01580 830211.

Mobile Library. Bodiam has the mobile library service but ESCC are asking for views on all of the library services. There are a number of ways you can make your views known. For a paper copy of the questionnaire call 01273335165.

The consultation runs for 12 weeks, ending December 14.

Community Friends: The next meeting of the Bodiam Community Friends will take place at the CAstle Inn on November 8 at 6pm all welcome.