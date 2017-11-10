Bonfire: All roads lead to Bodiam today for the Great Bodiam Bonfire and fireworks in The Castle inn. The fun starts at 6.30pm and there is free parking at Bodiam Castle - thanks to William Past. There will be homemade mulled cider and mulled wine, hog roast and music, and also a lantern process. For more information call 01580 830330.

Remembrance: There will be a short Act of Remembrance on Sunday at midday, promptly, at Bodiam Village War Memorial on Sunday November 12. Please come along and show your support.

Jenny Liverton. Many will know that Jenny Liverton was a lay reader at St Giles Church for 16 years. i saw her out the other day on one of her daily walks. Jenny told me about the part of the village that she picks litter up from. We have other people who do good work, like Jenny, in the village, so a big thank you to all of you.

New residents: Levetts Lane welcomes the new residents at number 15 and hope they have a happy time in Bodiam.

Carols: As in other years Claremont School is to sing carols on the village green and in The Castle Inn on December 11 at 6pm. All are welcome to this great village event.