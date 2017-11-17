Bodiam fall: We’re sorry to hear about the man who was airlifted to hospital in Brighton after suffering a very bad fall at Bodiam Castle.

Football: Five-a-side football takes place every Thursday night at 7pm. For more information call 01580 830330.

Mobile Library: The next date for the mobile library in Levetts Lane will be November 23 from 11.30 - 11.55am.

GP Practice: many people from the village go to the North Ridge Medical Practice in Hawkhurst. In view of the recent opening of Bowles Lodge and the opening of the 100 bed Hawhurst House Nursing Home as well as new building in and around Hawkhurst, The practice is to reduce the catchment area. These changes will not affect existing patients living outside the boundary, we hope.

Fiddler on the Roof: Claremont Senior School is to present Fiddler on the Roof on Thursday November 30 and Friday December 1 at 7.15pm. There will be a gala performance on Saturday December 2 with a drinks reception at 7pm. Tickets are £7.50 for adults, £5 for children. For more information call 01580 830396.