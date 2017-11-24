Good work William: What a number two the National Trust has in William Past. He has a few days off but still comes in for a few hours. He is what the trust is made of, keep up the good work William.

Table Tennis: Table tennis is to come to Claremont Senior School sports hall. The Weald Table Tennis Club had a free open evening on November 21 with 15 tables in operation. For information contact Ken Muhr on 01580 752676.

Bonfire: The Castle Inn bonfire and fireworks was a great success, so a big thank-you to everyone who put in a lot of hard work. it attracted hundreds of people to the dazzling display in our small village.

Remembrance: What a great turnout at the village War memorial for the Remembrance Day and good to see some children at the event. The short act of remembrance was conducted by our new vicar Canon Christopher Irvine.