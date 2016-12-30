How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Christmas: I hope you all had an enjoyable Christmas and are not suffering from too much food and wine. I find it is a lovely time to catch up with family members, friends, and have a bit of a quiet time with my feet up.

I bring such sad news, for two families in our Parish. David Cole died before Christmas but not before the decorations were up and his wife Carole told me he adored Christmas and all it stood for, his last hours were spent watching the Christmas lights, which he told her not to turn off when he had gone. I know he will be missed by the family who have flown over from the antipodes to be with their mum and by so many people in the Village, he was a lovely man with a super character and a cheery word for anyone he met. His funeral will take place in St Georges Church Brede at 12 noon on Thursday 5th January. Benjamin Barnard and Deanne Lehman Barnard heard just before Christmas that their teenage daughter Anna Vandana Elizabeth Barnard had been in a serious car accident in the USA and had sadly died. Her mother told me that she was very good with children and wanted to be a Kinder Garten teacher, she also loved athletics. Their daughter came to them at three years old from a Mother Theresa’s Orphanage and they, and their son Chris will miss her so much. Chris has been setting up an adoption fund for Anna, with the money going to her orphanage in New Delhi. It is now set up; you can find the link here...https://www.youcaring.com/motherteresasmissionariesofcharity-721771?fb_action_ids=1723105034672377&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Ashare&fb_source=other_multiline&action_object_map=%5B1159524670762807%5D&action_type_map=%5B%22youcaringcom%3Ashare%22%5D&action_ref_map=%5B%5D Please share this with everyone you think might be interested in making a small donation. He has shared it on Facebook already, and many people have shared it on their timelines.

Please can I ask that you add these families to your prayers I know they will appreciate your loving thoughts.

Friday 30 December: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The Stall holders are ready to bring exciting products to you throughout the New year. If you have just retired or moved to the area do put this on your calender to visit. WEA is in Udimore Community Hall at 11am. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall, New members welcome please turn up wearing flat shoes. If you would like more information please contact Graham on 01424 427159 Saturday 31 December New Years Eve, Have fun safely.

Sunday 1 January Happy New Year everyone. Today the Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road, if you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk This mornings Service will be led by Mrs Pen Wilcock at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350. Before I carry on may I thank all those who carry bags with them when they walk to pick up litter, I have witnessed this, as they take rubbish home with them. Everyone should carry a litter bag in their car, so that they can take litter home with them. The Parish Council are grateful to anyone who helps pick up litter, so should the rest of us be, as we live in a beautiful part of Sussex. lately there has been so many cardboard mugs lying around, please can we ask everyone to ask their children, grandchildren not to drop litter and of course take it home with them. If there is litter near your home, if it is safe please pop out and pick it up and throw it in your recycling bins. Hall Bookings Here are the contact numbers for booking the Halls in the Village To hire Brede Village Hall please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 To hire the Community Hall please phone Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. Please contact Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 the Booking Clerk for the Scout Hut. The Guiding and Scouting contacts Guiding section meet on Mondays in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863599537. Do give her a call if you would like your daughter to join Two of the Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, on Mondays Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com and Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com Brede Scouts meet, Tuesdays from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. Please contact me Rhiannon Oliver at the above details as I am the Booking Clerk for the Scout Hut.

Tuesday 3 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. This is for adults and children together and lasts about an hour

Wednesday 4 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Mother’s Union meet at 2.30pm either in the Church Room or in the Rectory. They would love new members please phone me as above if you are interested.

Thursday 5 January: Yoga at 9.30am in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. There is Craft and Chatter in Udimore Community Hall at 2.pm.

Friday 6 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable Forthcoming Events

Saturday 14 January: Canada Barn Dance 7pm – 10.30pm time to dig out those jeans & waistcoats and boots, Rye & District Scouts need your support in their fundraising efforts for their 2017 Canadian expo. Join them for an evening of food and laughter and dance to the Sugar loaf band, some games will be thrown in. The £10.00 ticket includes food and can be purchased by contacting canada.expo.hrad@gmail.com

Thursday 19 January: Brede & Udimore Overseas Group invite you to Brighten up January in Udimore Community Hall from 1pm to 3pm The cost is £9.50 which includes a hearty Lunch and a glass of wine with a sing song to follow. Tickets are available from Judy Edwards 01424 882222 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

Saturday 28 January The Friends of St George’s Annual Quiz 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Teams of up to 8 Tickets £10 each to include Fish & Chip supper. Please book with Marion Firman 01424 751165

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

