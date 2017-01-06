How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Anna’s funeral: will be 5.00pm in St George’s Church Brede on Saturday 14 January with a whip-round for the orphanage in New Delhi that lovingly accepted Anna fifteen years ago. Chris writes, She was a sick, malnourished child of three, who in all likelihood wouldn’t have made it past toddlerhood, had it not been for the Sisters of Mercy.

Deanne and Anna visited the orphanage a few years ago. Both of them were deeply impressed by the nuns in their white-and-blue habits, so often scoffed by Western intellectuals for “not changing circumstances”. In 2001 these women told Jim and Betsy Lehman (Deanne’s parents)they’d be happy to let them take her with them, although that meant bending the rules, in anticipation of the actual adoption. The nuns told them, “She’ll always be better off at your place than in an overcrowded orphanage.”

We’d like to add that orphans are always better off with nuns than in the raw reality of Indian society. If only because the girls who end up in that busy home at least won’t end up in prostitution. Chris has been setting up an adoption fund for Anna, with the money going to her orphanage in New Delhi. It is now set up; please help more children.

Friday 6 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. It is amazing that the traders turn up every week or every other week with their wonderful array of goods to sell. If you have not been before do go and see for yourself. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 7 January: The Giants of Brede will be open today from 10am – 4pm in Waterworks Lane Brede. The Village Dance is this evening at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall for those who like to waltz, quick step and tango, cha cha cha etc. and sequence dance.

Sunday 8 January: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road, if you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services are in the Church Magazine This mornings Service will be led by the Reverend Richard Dengate at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350.

Monday 9 January: Yoga at 9.30am, in Udimore Community Hall. The whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. To hire Brede Village Hall please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. Please contact me Rhiannon Oliver at the above as I am the Booking Clerk for the Scout Hut. Whist is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 10 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net

Wednesday 11 January: December Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2pm the speakers are Kate & Kate talking about Celebrants.

Thursday 12 January: Yoga at 9.30am in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Design with Flowers and Peasmarsh Flower Club are joining together this afternoon for a demonstration of Iki Bana by Diane Gilchrist. From 2pm -4pm in Brede Church Room, Waterworks Lane If you wish to have a go please bring a blossomed twig and a few flowers and leaves to cover your container. If you are coming for the first time and would like more information then please contact me 01424 882037or Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 Brede friendly Circle have their January Party Night at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 13 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable Forthcoming Events

Saturday 14 January: Canada Barn Dance 7pm – 10.30pm time to dig out those jeans & waistcoats and boots, Rye & District Scouts need your support in their fundraising efforts for their 2017 Canadian expo. Join them for an evening of food and laughter and dance to the Sugar loaf band, some games will be thrown in.The £10.00 ticket includes food and can be purchased by contacting canada.expo.hrad@gmail.com

Thursday 19 January: Brede & Udimore Overseas Group invite you to Brighten up January in Udimore Community Hall from 1pm to 3pm The cost is £9.50 which includes a hearty Lunch and a glass of wine with a sing song to follow. Tickets are available from Judy Edwards 01424 882222 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

Saturday 28 January: The Friends of St George’s Annual Quiz 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Teams of up to 8 Tickets £10 each to include Fish & Chip supper. Please book with Marion Firman 01424 751165 Burn calories for St Michael’s Hospice Have you been thinking of getting fit and healthy or do you want to lose some excess Christmas pounds? If so, you will be pleased to hear St Michael’s Hospice are holding their annual February Fit Mix on Saturday 18th February, at Helenswood Sport Centre, Hastings. February Fit Mix is designed for you to take part in a number of taster sessions. This year’s classes include; circuits, spin, zumba, boxercise and chi ball to name a few. Some of the classes have limited spaces, so booking early is advisable (1 session - £5, 2 sessions - £8, 3 sessions - £15 and 4+ sessions - £18). If you are amongst the brave that want to test yourself to the limit, and wish to take part in three or more of the day’s activities why not consider being sponsored for your efforts.

To book your sessions contact Laura at St Michael’s Hospice on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com. Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

