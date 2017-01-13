How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email

Excellent Chef needed: at the Rainbow Trout, it has new managers and they are seeking for a really good chef to make enticing meals for their customers. Please call in or phone 01424 882031 if you meet this criteria and are interested.

Deadline: The last date for entries in the Brede Parish Council Newsletter is January 30th. If you are planning an event between March and July (when the next edition comes out) or wish to advertise please email me as above ASAP so that I can fit it in. Remember the Newsletter goes to every home in the Parish.

Friday 13 January: There were new people last week at the Brede farmers Market. Also the Christmas decorations were taken down by Maggie, Iain, Beryl and her grandaughter, David and me, it was certainly quicker coming down than going up. You will groan at this, but by my reckoning they will be going back up in 45 weeks and that is why the year goes so quickly, I think, at least it is one reason. The other is that there is so much going on in the Village and round about that time can be taken up by going to these, work and school.

Saturday 14 January: Baby Ballet is in Brede Village Hall from 10am. Also at 10am there is an opportunity to help around the Village by going to a meeting in the Community Hall on the recreation ground. It will be loosely based on the men’s shed in Australia. The initial meeting is to see who, if anyone is interested. It is hoped that lots of you are, as it is an ideal way to meet other folk and do something constructive for the area you live in. Men, Women and teenagers, are welcome, if you would like to help but can not make this meeting please email me and I will let you know the date of the next meeting.

Also today sadly Anna’s funeral and burial of ashes will be at 5.00pm in St George’s Church Brede, all are welcome to attend. The Canada Barn Dance is from 7pm – 10.30pm time to dig out those jeans & waistcoats and boots, Rye & District Scouts need your support in their fundraising efforts for their 2017 Canadian expo. Join them for an evening of food and laughter and dance to the Sugar loaf band, some games will be thrown in. The £10.00 ticket includes food and can be purchased by contacting canada.expo.hrad@gmail.com I hope you have done this but if not book quickly if interested.

Sunday 15 January: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services are in the Church Magazine This mornings Service will be led by Mrs Jennifer Winnington at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be on 01424 422350.

Monday 16 January: Yoga at 9.30am, in Udimore Community Hall. The whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. To hire Brede Village Hall please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver at the above. Whist is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 17 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net

Wednesday 18 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede & Udimore Overseas Group invite you to Brighten up January in Udimore Community Hall from 1pm to 3pm The cost is £9.50 which includes a hearty Lunch and a glass of wine with a sing song to follow. Tickets are available from Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 I hope you have booked in.

Thursday 19 January: Yoga at 9.30am in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Rye and District National Trust meet in Brede Village Hall at 2pm Their speakers are Bridget Wood and Millie Harries giving and insight into Medical Detection Dogs.

Friday 20 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable Forthcoming Events

Burn calories for St Michael’s Hospice: Have you been thinking of getting fit and healthy or do you want to lose some excess Christmas pounds? If so, you will be pleased to hear St Michael’s Hospice are holding their annual February Fit Mix on Saturday 18th February, at Helenswood Sport Centre, Hastings. February Fit Mix is designed for you to take part in a number of taster sessions. This year’s classes include; circuits, spin, zumba, boxercise and chi ball to name a few. Some of the classes have limited spaces, so booking early is advisable (1 session - £5, 2 sessions - £8, 3 sessions - £15 and 4+ sessions - £18). If you are amongst the brave that want to test yourself to the limit, and wish to take part in three or more of the day’s activities why not consider being sponsored for your efforts.

To book your sessions contact Laura at St Michael’s Hospice on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

