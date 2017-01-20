How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email

Deadline: The last date for entries in the Brede Parish Council Newsletter is January 30th. If you are planning an event between March and July (when the next edition comes out) or wish to advertise please email me as above ASAP so that I can fit it in. Remember the Newsletter goes to every home in the Parish.

Sad news: Sadly Father Martin and Vicki have had an awful week as three close people to them have passed away, one being their Dad, Maurice Harper who was also a Priest before he retired. Some in the Parish knew this lovely man and I hope you will want to join me in praying for the family at this incredibly sad time.

Friday 20 January: Brede Farmers Market a place where you can buy most things that you need for the weekend, and the week ahead. Feel the warmth and buzz of friendly chatter and aromas from some of the food stalls. Look around and see what unusual things are for sale that make that special gift then stop for coffee, it is open from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall followed at 7.30pm by Short Mat Bowls.

Saturday 21 January: Baby Ballet is in Brede Village Hall from 10am.

Sunday 22 January: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services are in the Church Magazine This mornings Service will be led by the Reverend Peggy Heim at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be on 01424 422350.

Monday 23 January: Yoga at 9.30am, in Udimore Community Hall. The whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. To hire Brede Village Hall please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver at the above. Whist is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 24 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Brede Luncheon Club is in Brede Village Hall at 12 noon for those wishing to dine please contact Christina Purkiss 01424 882274. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net

Wednesday 25 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am The East Sussex Mobile Library Service will be visiting Reedswood Road 1.30pm- 1.35pm then it will trundle it’s way to Brede Village Hall to be there from 1.45pm – 2.15pm

Thursday 26 January: Yoga at 9.30am in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 27 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

SATURDAY, 28th JANUARY: 9.30 – 11.30 am in St Mary’s Community Hall. Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Beans, Tea and Toast - £8.00 Continental Breakfast - £5.00 All money raised goes towards the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, Udimore.

Bookable Forthcoming Events

DIGGING UP THE PAST: The Friends of St. Mary’s Church, Udimore invite you to join them for this unique experience when Sue Lee our own local renowned archaeologist will be talking about this fascinating subject on Saturday, 18th February at St Mary’s Community Hall, Udimore. 3pm – 5pm. Tickets in advance from committee members:-Sue Rowan 01424-882681 Richard Holmes 01797 223055 Gillian Rothery 01424 882774 Liz Turgoose 01424 882657are £7.50 and will include tea and cake. All money raised will go towards the upkeep of St. Mary’s Church, Udimore.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.