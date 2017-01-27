How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The Parish Newsletter: is in the throws of being put together please send in your news of clubs in the village and any new adverts before the deadline the 30th January. The Newsletter will reach people within the first weeks of March and will carry news from then until the end of June.

New Courses: some of these may be of interest to you. The Friends of St Nicholas have a side arm called ROVTE and this stands for Rural Outreach Volunteer Training Empowerment. This group have a number of courses for you. The first is Time to unwind Exercise your mind, it is a free course every Tuesday from 21st February - 28th March in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. It is a socially interactive course aimed at bringing people together through the use of table based games and activities to stimulate the mind. Contact Emma or Michelle 01424 423683 ext22

The next is a City and Guilds level 3 Award in Education and Training, again it is free and this 15 week accredited city & guilds training course it is for those who would like to train adults and can spare some time to give back to their community, gaining skills and experience in running a local community based workshop and event alongside of their training. This takes place in Brede Church Room in Waterworks Lane Brede TN31 6HG Every Thursday Morning 9.30am – 1pm from 20th April - 27th July contact Emma Turner 01424 423683 ext 22 The last course is Healthy Eating, a 4 week free course learning how to make healthy family meals from scratch. This is every Friday from May 5th - 26th May 10am – 1.15pm in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall main Street Peasmarsh TN31 6YA Contact Tracy or Michelle as above or email tnoble@fsncharity.co.uk I do hope some of you are able to take advantage of these courses

Brede Village Hall AGM: was on Thursday 19 January and more than usual turned up for it. The Chairman is now Rod Came, The Secretary remains Sheila Bristow as does the post of The Treasurer David Ames. Grateful thanks were recorded for Philip Romani who has chaired the committee for many many years. There are still two committee posts to fill and if anyone in the community feels that they would like to attend the six meetings a year please contact Sheila 01424 882262. From the meeting we found 3 volunteers to alter the cupboards in the kitchen to house the new 60 place dinner settings and cutlery. There is more; as the luncheon club have kindly offered to pool theirs with the Village Hall so that we have in excess of 150 places. This makes the Hall well placed for weddings, christenings and funerals. The recent Canada Barn Dance was a huge success for the fundraising efforts in aid of the Scouts Canadian trip and the Hall management was pleased that the Hall was left really clean which apparently is rare. It has been decided that £150 will be a deposit for bookings at the Hall that are not regular and any breakages or late evening departures over running their time will have money deducted from this. The new hire costs will run from April and will be in the Newsletter. To book the hall still contact Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 soon in the future you will be able to book on line when the Village Hall becomes attached to the Parish Council Website and Gill Stone will be taking care of those bookings. The AGM took 10 minutes the meeting after a bit longer and the tables were set up for the Farmers Market before everyone went home.

Friday 27 January: Brede farmers Market was quite busy when I arrived. George was selling fresh fish just inside the door, but the poor lady selling kindling wood and logs was frozen standing outside. Lindy’s home made chocolates are always hard to pass by as is Mary’s fresh bread and rolls. There is also Will’s bakery stall and this week a cake one too. I whizzed to Pete’s stand to buy apple juice. to Charlie’s grocery stand where I bought some wonderfully fresh tasting carrots and other bits before retracing my steps to buy some rolls and as I was walking out the door I remembered mum in law’s birthday and she liked ginger so back I went to Lindy, who put it in a little carrier bag. I was very pleased. Do pop in and see for yourselves the delights that are within

Saturday 28 January Baby Ballet is in Brede Village Hall from 10am.

Sunday 29 January : The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125. At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services are in the Church Magazine. This mornings’ Service will be led by Mr Turnwell at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 30 January: Yoga at 9.30am, in Udimore Community Hall. The whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. To hire Brede Village Hall please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123 The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761 730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday,Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver at the above Whist is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 31 January: Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net Brede Parish Councill Meeting 7.30pm in Brede VillageHall.

Wednesday 1 February : Pilates is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am

Thursday 2 February: Yoga at 9.30am in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 3 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable & Forthcoming Event

Saturday 4 February: WOW - WATER HERITAGE ON SHOW – BIG TIME how does good safe water reach your tap 24/7? Visit “The Giants of Brede” in Brede Village near RYE, East Sussex (Postcode TN31 6HG) to see something really special. Please come along and enjoy Edwardian Water Pumping Engines and large-scale British Heritage Engineering at its best 10.00-16.00. Free Admission, Parking & Guided Tours. Tangye Tea Bar serves light Refreshments & Homemade Cakes A Great Day Out for All the Family. Our archivist continues to unearth more images of the fascinating history of the waterworks and the people who worked on The Giants of Brede 24/7 in the 1900’s to keep the drinking water flowing to the population of Hastings. This growing display is worth coming to see in its own right. Telephone Diane 01323 897310 or Email bsesgiantsofbrede@btinternet,com website:www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk 897310 or Email bsesgiantsofbrede@btinternet,com website:www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk

Saturday 18 February: Sue Lee from Brede who is an archaeologist will be ‘Digging up the Past’ a talk on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Church at the Udimore Community Centre from 3pm – 5pm. Tickets are £ 7.50 and include tea & cake, hurry to buy your ticket as they are sure to sell out fast as Sue knows her stuff and is very good. Contact Sue Rowan 01424882681 or Richard Holmes 01797223055 or Gillian Rothery 01424882774 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

