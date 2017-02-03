How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Prayers: January was a quite sad hearing news about all the well known stars that had died but closer to home I ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Alex Bradley and Bill Prothero who will be grieving at the loss of their loved one this week.

The Parish Newsletter: will be with you by the first week of March, Please read the contents as there is so much information in them, you may want to keep them as well for further referance.

Urgently needed The next Editor of the monthly Church Magazine. You need to be computer literate, tactful and patient,Copies should be sent to you by the middle of the previous month giving a week or so to formulate the layout of the magazine. You need to be able to use Publisher and be prepared to have this installed on your computer if you do not have it, a lap top could also be funded for the purpose if required Training will be given. All the Advertising, and associated art work, printing, collating and distribution is done by others If you are interested please contact the rectory and Father Martin 01424 883408 or one of the Church Wardens Duncan Read 01424 882142 or David Oliver 01424 882037

New Courses: some of these may be of interest to you. The Friends of St Nicholas have a side arm called ROVTE and this stands for Rural Outreach Volunteer Training Empowerment. This group have a number of courses for you. One has already taken place but you can still book the following The City and Guilds level 3 Award in Education and Training, is free and this 15 week accredited city & guilds training course is for those who would like to train adults and can spare some time to give back to their community, gaining skills and experience in running a local community based workshop and event alongside of their training. This takes place in Brede Church Room in Waterworks Lane Brede TN31 6HG Every Thursday Morning 9.30am – 1pm from 20th April - 27th July contact Emma Turner 01424 423683 ext 22. The last course is Healthy Eating, a 4 week free course learning how to make healthy family meals from scratch. This is every Friday from May 5th - 26th May 10am – 1.15pm in Peasmarsh Memorial Hall main Street Peasmarsh TN31 6YA Contact Tracy or Michelle as above or email tnoble@fsncharity.co.uk I do hope some of you are able to take advantage of these courses

Brede Village Hall: Please now contact Gill Stone who will be taking care of those bookings from now on, but grateful thanks must go to Carol Kynvin for all the many years that she was the contact.

Friday 3 February: Brede farmers Market was quieter last week but new stall holders will be there this week and a good chance to see what they will be stocking. It is open from 10am - 12noon in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 4 February: wow - water heritage on show – big time how does good safe water reach your tap 24/7? Visit “The Giants of Brede” in Brede Village near RYE, East Sussex (Postcode TN31 6HG) to see something really special. Please come along and enjoy Edwardian Water Pumping Engines and large-scale British Heritage Engineering at its best 10.00-16.00. Free Admission, Parking & Guided Tours. Tangye Tea Bar serves light Refreshments & Homemade Cakes A Great Day Out for All the Family. Our archivist continues to unearth more images of the fascinating history of the waterworks and the people who worked on The Giants of Brede 24/7 in the 1900’s to keep the drinking water flowing to the population of Hastings. This growing display is worth coming to see in its own right. Telephone Diane 01323 897310 or Email bsesgiantsofbrede@btinternet,com website:www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk 897310 or Email bsesgiantsofbrede@btinternet,com website:www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk Baby Ballet is in Brede Village Hall from 10am.

Sunday 5 February: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church onthe old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Family Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services are in the Church Magazine

The Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a service at 10.30am. and The Reverent Peggy Heim is leading the worship she is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 6 February: Yoga at 9.30am, in Udimore Community Hall. The whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane, Beavers welcome Boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761 730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com. Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for children to join, the Contact is Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver at the above

Tuesday 7 February: Pilates with Susan is in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am and she can be contacted on 07858 518504

Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall for budding artists.

Messy Church is in Udimore Community Hall at 4pm and Yoga with Lolly is at 6.30pm her contact details are www.lollyyoga.com or lolly@lollyyoga.com Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net

Wednesday 8 February: Pilates with Susan at 9.15am and Vocality Choir is at 2pn both in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Women’s Institute meet in Brede Village Hall at 2pm and today the story of Gladys Aylward will be acted in costume by Judith Kinnison Bourke

Thursday 9 February: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am and Yoga with Lolly at 10.30am both in Udimore Community Hall.

Stretch and Tone is with Sally at 9.30am and a free valuation of antiques is at 1pm then Friendly Circle meet at 7.30pm all in Brede Village Hall. The Friendly Circle speaker tonight is local lady Shamim Bone who will have a model to show off Sari’s and Kimonos

Friday 10 January: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall

Saturday 18 February: Sue Lee from Brede who is an archaeologist will be ‘Digging up the Past’ a talk on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Church at the Udimore Community Centre from 3pm – 5pm. Tickets are £ 7.50 and include tea & cake, hurry to buy your ticket as they are sure to sell out fast as Sue knows her stuff and is very good. Contact Sue Rowan 01424882681 or Richard Holmes 01797223055 or Gillian Rothery 01424882774 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

Saturday 25 February: the annual evening of Poetry and Prose is once again in Udimore Hall. This really entertaining evening is only £12.50 which includes a two course meal. Tickets are available from Robert Wheeler 01797 222009 or Gary Marriott 01424 882142

Saturday 26 February: if you like Murder and Mystery evening then you are in luck as tonight at 7.30pm in Peasmarsh Village Hall you can try to solve another ‘whodunnit’ Tickets are available from Sally 01797 230359 or Hilary 01797 230205

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

