Easter Flowers: It is still not too late to contact Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 if you would like a lilly for £2.50 or another flower of your choice arranged in a Church display over Easter in memory of a loved one. Please do it ASAP though as she has already placed one order. The name of the loved one will be included on the ‘In Memoriam list.

1st Brede Scout Group: is looking for Leaders for the Beaver and Cub section. If you feel you can spend 1hour and 1½ hours respectively once a week or even if you can help out, the current section leaders would be glad of the help as Cherry and Peter are running both sections at present. We have a thriving group and many children benefit greatly from belonging to the organisation, there is not much for children in the Village and we need to keep it going for their sakes. Please contact Colin Ward The Group Scout Leader 01424 852413 colinward3@sky.com if you can help.

Dog Mess: This was brought to the Parish Council’s attention. A thoughtless person is letting it’s dog foul outside the School gate and staff there are having to clear it up before the children arrive. There is a dog bin the other side of the road and more in the Parish that should be used or the black bin at your home can have bagged dogs mess placed in it. Please do not pile up the mess in a carrier bag and place it in the Dog bins that is not what they are for, they are there for those out walking their dog when it is taken short. I find a baby’s nappy plastic bag perfect as it is scented and is small enough to fit in a pocket. The Recreation ground has a Dogs Not Allowed sign but this is being ignored, the space is used by the School as their playing field for football cricket and outdoor recreational games as well as parents and grand parents with young children that fall over and place their hands on the ground. Dogs faeces has something in it that can make children blind that is why they are prohibited from the Recreation ground. Please adhere to this request for everyone’s comfort and well being. This was sent to me to show how serious this problem is being taken.

“We’re watching you” warning to irresponsible dog owners: Errant dog owners are being targeted under a new scheme aimed at people who fail to scoop when their pet pooch poops. Rother District Council has thrown its weight behind the ‘We’re Watching You’ campaign, launched by the charity Keep Britain Tidy in an attempt to reduce the menace of dog mess. Research has shown that dog walkers are more likely to let their canine companion foul at night and in the winter months, when they feel they can’t be seen under cover of darkness. Commencing on Monday, October 12 2015 posters were being displayed at dog poop hotspots around the district, bearing glow-in-the-dark eyes which act as a warning to irresponsible owners - day or night. Areas around the country which joined the campaign when it launched as a pilot scheme last year saw an average reduction of 46 per cent in levels of dog fouling. Council officers will monitor levels of dog mess while enforcement officers will keep an eye out for anyone leaving uncollected poop, who can be prosecuted or issued with a fixed penalty notice of £75. Cllr Ian Hollidge, Rother District Council cabinet member for environment, transport and public realm, said: “The vast majority of dog owners act responsibly by clearing up after their pet and putting waste in the nearest bin. “However, those who leave dog mess in our streets, parks and other public areas are inflicting on the rest of us something which is not only dirty but potentially dangerous. It’s unacceptable. “Evidence from other areas has shown that people are far more likely to clean up after their dog if they feel they’re being watched, so hopefully we can see a similar improvement here, allowing the district to become a cleaner, safer place.”The first areas to be targeted as part of the campaign include the Undercliffe, Egerton Park and St George’s Road areas of Bexhill, Rye Harbour and Ticehurst. Anyone who wants to make a complaint about dog fouling can report it online Opens new window or by calling the council on 01424 787000. Published on Wednesday, October 14 2015

Parking Problems: on Udimore Road and Reedswood Road rears it’s head over and over, Parents of children at the School, are asked to please be considerate and park sensibly and not on bends, pavements, across peoples driveways or on the yellow zigzag lines, Please be aware that there is concern as cars travel quickly from the Udimore end as they are coming out of a 50 zone and some do not slow down. It is really worrying when parents are taking their children out of the car on the road side. Cars can be parked in the Rainbow Trout Car park, it is only a short walk to the School and would be a much safer option. If you read this and have friends travelling from Hastings please make them aware.

Friday 7 April: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The plants were wonderful last Friday and I could not resist buying a a Daphne then I bought a deep red Lupin from Charlie, apparently it is an old garden variety; Apple Juice from Peter, naughty but nice doughnuts from Will’s of Northiam and bread rolls from the bakery. The week before I also bought a really nice house sign from Alan, so as I’ve said before go and see what is available yourself.

The last of the Lent lunches is today at the Rectory, it comprises of a selection of delicious home made soups and bread, followed by a selection of cheeses. It begins at 12 and is finished by 1.30pm. The money raised is for Hope House orphanage in Kenya, do support it if you can.

WEA is at 11am in Udimore Community Hall and Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 8 April: The Broad Oak Stores may be officially opened today, with it’s new name and entrance.

Sunday 9 April: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Mothering Sunday Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorges brede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine.

The Methodist Church in Broad Oak service at 10.30am will be taken by Mrs Jennifer Winnington. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 10 April: The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers now has vacancies and welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.

The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 or bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 11 April: Pilates with Laura at 9.15am Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Knit and Natter in Broad Oak Methodist Church at 10.30am all welcome Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 12 April: Brede Women’s Institute meet for their 90th Birthday Tea Party at 2pm in Brede Village Hall.

Maundy Thursday 13 April: Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Stop the Scam is the subject for Friendly Circle this evening at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. and you are all invited to join them for this very important topic that can affect us all. The Easter Triduum begins this evening at 7pm in St George’s Brede with Evening Eucharist of The Lords Supper, including the reception of the Holy Oils and the washing of feet. Followed by the watch at the alter of repose until Midnight.

Good Friday 7 April: The watch continues from 9am 10 am Stations of the Cross Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Our family are joining us for Hot Cross buns and an Easter Egg Hunt in the garden so we are hoping for good weather. 3pm Celebration of the Lords Passion, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion in St George’s. Other Easter Services are located in the Parish magazine available at local shops and from Brede Church, now 50p it’s first increase for many many years. If you would like to receive the Magazine regularly by post or delivered by hand if you live in the Parish or Udimore then please contact Sue Rowan 01424 882681 or suerowan@yahoo.com

I wish you all: a very Happy Easter and Bank Holiday.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events

April: is Make a Will Month Make a Will month is a simple way to make your will while supporting St Michael’s Hospice. Five well-respected local Solicitors across Hastings and Rother have signed up to support Make a Will month. Have your will written for free* (*basic will writing only. Prices for a more complex will is available on discussion) and you will be invited to make a voluntary donation to St Michael’s Hospice. Appointments to take place from April, please book in advance to avoid disappointment! Visit the St Michael’s Hospice website () for a list of participating Solicitors. www.stmichaelshospice.com

Beautiful Gardens open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice

The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens: season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p. Tuesday 30th May St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

