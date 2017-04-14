How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Dearly Departed: I am so sorry to tell you that the funeral of Sally Hart took place on Thursday 13 April. Devastating for her family and friends who new her and loved her. Please think of them and add them to your prayers.

April is Make a Will Month: Make a Will month is a simple way to make your will while supporting St Michael’s Hospice. Five well-respected local Solicitors across Hastings and Rother have signed up to support Make a Will month. Have your will written for free* (*basic will writing only. Prices for a more complex will is available on discussion) and you will be invited to make a voluntary donation to St Michael’s Hospice. Appointments to take place from April, please book in advance to avoid disappointment! Visit the St Michael’s Hospice website () for a list of participating Solicitors. www.stmichaelshospice.com

Good Friday 14 April: The watch continues from 9am at 10am Stations of the Cross.

Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall for all your weekend shopping.

3pm Celebration of the Lords Passion, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion in St George’s. Other Easter Services are located in the Parish magazine available at local shops and from Brede Church, now 50p it’s first increase for many, many years. If you would like to receive the Magazine regularly by post or delivered by hand if you live in the Parish or Udimore then please contact Sue Rowan 01424 882681 or suerowan@yahoo.com

Holy Saturday 15 April: the Easter Vigil - The Sung Eucharist service of Light is in St George’s Church Brede at 8pm and will also include the Renewal of Baptismal Promises.

Sunday 16 April: Happy Easter to you All. The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Easter Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Easter Sunday Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine.

The Methodist Church in Broad Oak Easter service at 10.30am will be taken by The Reverend Peggy Heim who is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Bank Holiday Monday 17 April: The Guiding and Scouting sections are closed for the holidays. The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend. It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 or bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com.

Why not round off your Easter weekend with a visit to the Giants of Brede. Do go and join them, they are open fro 10am – 4pm entry continues to be free so is the carpark. You can have a guided tour and take light refreshment and home made cakes at the Tangye Tea Bar. They look forward to welcoming all the family to enjpy British Engineering at it’s best. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and go and learn about the history of water supply. You can learn more from their website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday 18 April: Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Wednesday 19 April: The County Mobile Library Bus will be visiting the Parish today. It will be in Reedswood Road from 1pm – 1.35pm then it will travel to Brede Village Hall car park for 1.45pm and will remain until 2.15pm. Thursday 20 April: Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course begins at 9.30am in Brede Church Room. Rye & District National Trust will be in Brede Village hall at 2pm and their speaker today is John Stevenson talking about the Watt’s ‘Artists’ Village, George and Mary Watts, their Gallery and Mary’s Chapel. Friday 21 April Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course, Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events

Beautiful Gardens open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice: The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/open gardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p.

Tuesday 30th May: St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

