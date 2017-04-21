How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Scouts In the news: last week, they were saying that hundreds of children are looking forward to being either a Beaver, Cub, Scout, or an Adventure Scouts. They are waiting because of a lack of leaders and although in Brede we have all sections, it is really unfair that Cherry and Peter have to run Beavers and Cubs because no one else will come forward. Each section requires two leaders usually a leader and an assistant leader. Also a number of regular helpers. I ran Beavers and I had an assistant leader and two even sometimes three helpers which is needed when you have 24 children all trying to lick and stick or tie shoe laces etc. Each section does activities that suit the age group and I have to say as a leader you receive so much back. It is all voluntary but training is given some of which can go on your CV, it builds your own confidence and you get to try new experiences. When I was a scout assistant leader and a Beaver leader I had a lot of fun as did the children in our care. If you have an hour or so to give please contact me as above or Colin Ward 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com and help our children reach their potential through games and fun.

Friday 21 April: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, a hub of activity and a chance to catch up with old and new friends. A wealth of good stalls too, for all your weekend needs and more.

Saturday 22 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 23 April: St George’s Day. The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine.

The Methodist Church in Broad Oak service is at 10.30am will be taken by Mrs Drina Hampson. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 24 April: The Guiding section meet in the small hall of Brede Village Hall; the Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies for new cubs.

The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 or bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tuesday25 April: Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12.30pm for their lunch Please call Christina Purkiss 01424 882274 if you wish to join them and for more information.

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Brede Parish Council meet this evening in Brede Village Hall, side room at 7.30pm. All residents welcome to attend

Wednesday 26 April: Brede Crafter meet in Brede Village Hall at 2pm

Vocality Choir is in Udimore Community Hall at 2.pm

Thursday 27 April: Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room. Friday 28 April Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. They are always looking for new members so pop along if you are interested.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events

Beautiful Gardens: open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p.

Tuesday 30th May. St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.