Friday 28 April: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, every week Lindy is there with her home made chocolates and body creams and, lotions. Peter with his apple juice and Charlie with his fruit and veg and plants at the moment. There is Will’s bakery, Redlands Farm Dairy, Botterells fish and shellfish, Anne’s hand made cards that are beautiful, VJ Game with their smoked meat, fish ,fresh eggs and game.Terry with his beef, pork and also eggs and Refreshments from Brede Friendly Circle. There are 12 other exhibitors who come every other week and others who come monthly. It is amazing for a small Parish.

Saturday 29 April: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 30 April: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine. The Methodist Church in Broad Oak service is at 10.30am will be taken by the Reverend Helen Patten. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Bank Holiday Monday 1 May: The Guiding and Scouting sections are closed today. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 2 May: Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 3 May: Brede Mother’s Union meet at 2.30pm at Kiln Cottage for a tour of the apple trees blossom and hear about them. Vocality Choir is in Udimore Community Hall at 2.pm. The next session is in two weeks time. Thursday 4 May: Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room.

Friday 5 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. They are always looking for new members so pop along if you are interested.

Saturday 6 May: Broad Oak Methodist Church Hall 10am -12.30pm. Proceeds for Methodist Church refurbishment

Bookable & Forthcoming Events

Saturday 20 May: Plant Sale and coffee morning in Brede Church Room from 10.30am – 12 noon. Proceeds for St George’s Church refurbishment.

Thursday 25 May: The Friends of St George’s Brede are hosting ther ‘Summer Lunch’ at 1pm in Udimore Community Hall. Two delicious courses for £10.00 includes a drink and popular music played by Duncan Reid. It is in aid of their four charities. Please contact either Liz 01424 882657 or Judy 01424 882222 for tickets.

Beautiful Gardens: open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p.

Tuesday 30th May - St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Saturday 3rd June: 10.30am-4 pm The National Garden Scheme, £5 combined entry. Group Opening:4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill TN31 6HG (Down by the Waterworks & Brede Steam Giants - also open that day),’Woodlands’ TN31 6EU &’ Sculdown’ TN31 6EX both on Chitcombe Road. Light refreshments at Sculdown in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS.

