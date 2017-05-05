How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

There is so much going on in the next few weeks and next month, so I have put the details down in the end of the column as many events need booking in advance

1st Brede Scout Group: is looking for Leaders for the Beaver and Cub section. If you feel you can spend 1hour and 1½ hours respectively once a week or even if you can help out, the current section leaders would be glad of the help as Cherry and Peter are running both sections at present. We have a thriving group and many children benefit greatly from belonging to the organisation, there is not much for children in the Village and we need to keep it going for their sakes. Please contact Colin Ward The Group Scout Leader 01424 852413 colinward3@sky.com if you can help.

Friday 5 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, the stalls are full of interesting items to fill your store cupboard or to use on yourself or put in your home or garden. Do pop in and see for yourself and maybe stay for refreshments served by the Brede Friendly Circle Ladies. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. They are always looking for new members

Saturday 6 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Also today the Brede Giants will be in action from 10am to 4pm in Waterworks Lane. Please contact Diane Foxley – Brede Steam Engine Society (the Giants of Brede) – Charity No. 1082438 tel: 01323 897310 or wwwbredesteamgiants.co.uk if you require more information or wish to join their happy team of volunteers. Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will be holding their Annual Plant Sale in the Village Hall. There will be a good selection of Shrubs, Bedding Plants, Vegetables and Herbs available at very reasonable prices. Our friends at Friary Gardeners will have a stall so please come along and support this very worthwhile charity. In addition there will be a stall selling Hanging Baskets and Patio Pots, the very popular Cake Stall selling a variety of home-made cakes and a Greetings Cards table with cards for all occasions. Also, for the first time, we will be selling timber planters in various sizes. Refreshments will be served throughout the morning, so you can have a chat with your like-minded neighbours over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake. The event, which is sponsored by Blackbrook’s Garden Centre, will be open to the public from 10.30 am until 12.30 pm. – admission free. This is a very popular event, so get along early to avoid disappointment and grab yourselves a bargain or two. The Village Dance is at 7.30 pm in Brede Village Hall and any Ballroom/Latin American/ Sequence Dancing people are welcome.

Sunday 7 May: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine. The Reverend David Freeland.will preach in the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 8 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Guiding and Scouting sections are back in action this this week .The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. Available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 9 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. The Knitters and Natters group are happy for anyone to join them at 10.30am in the Methodist Church. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 10 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The East Sussex Mobile Library will be visiting our community today, The first call is at Reedswood Road and it will be there from 1pm – 1.30pm. It will then make its way to Brede Village Hall car park and it will be there from 1.45pm -2.15pm Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2.00pm in Brede Village Hall Their speaker is Jane Lowther The subject is the House of Colour. Keep Fit Dance is held also in Brede Village Hall at 7,30pm

Thursday 11 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room. Design with Flowers is at 2pm and today’s arrangement will be a mirror image or matching pair. You will need flowers, foliage, 2 containers, floral foam and lots of inspiration. Visitors and new members welcome Please contact either Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 or Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 if you require more information. Brede Friendly Circle are meeting at 4.30pm ( please note the time change) at The Three Legs Brewery in Udimore Road for a Tour and Tasting. Partners, friends and other Villagers interested are welcome too

Friday 12 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a 10 week Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Saturday 13 May Battle Choral Society present an Evening of Mozart at 7.30pm in St John’s Church Pevensey Road St Leonards on Sea TN38 0RD Tickets are £15 00 and are available from Raggs Boutique 20 High Street Battle or Adams abd Jarrett Norman Road St Leonards on Sea or on line at www.battlechoral.co.uk then follow the links Bookable & Forthcoming Events Saturday 20 May Plant Sale and coffee morning in Brede Church Room from 10.30am – 12 noon. Proceeds for St George’s Church refurbishment. Thursday 25 May The Friends of St George’s Brede are hosting ther ‘Summer Lunch’ at 1pm in Udimore Community Hall. Two delicious courses for £10.00 includes a drink and popular music played by Duncan Reid. It is in aid of their four charities. Please contact either Liz 01424 882657 or Judy 01424 882222 for tickets.

Saturday 27 May: Gary Marriot and Duncan Reid present A Grand Concert at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Brede in aid of the Friends of St George’s Church Brede. There will also be a finger buffet and a glass of wine Tickets are &8.50 and are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165. Beautiful Gardens open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p.

Tuesday 30th May: St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Saturday 3rd June: 10.30am-4 pm The National Garden Scheme, £5 combined entry. Group Opening:4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill TN31 6HG (Down by the Waterworks & Brede Steam Giants - also open that day),’Woodlands’ TN31 6EU &’ Sculdown’ TN31 6EX both on Chitcombe Road. Light refreshments at Sculdown in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

