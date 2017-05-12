How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

I have some exciting News: We have a Post Office back in the Village, hooray! but for limited hours only to begin with, so that we do not loose it please use it. It will be open Thursday Mornings from 10am to 12 noon in our newly rebuilt Broad Oak Stores.

1st Brede Scout Group: is still looking for Leaders for the Beaver and Cub section. If you feel you can spend 1hour and 1½ hours respectively once a week or even if you can help out, the current section leaders would be glad of the help as Cherry and Peter are running both sections at present. We have a thriving group and many children benefit greatly from belonging to the organisation, there is not much for children in the Village and we need to keep it going for their sakes. Please contact Colin Ward The Group Scout Leader 01424 852413 colinward3@sky.com if you can help.

Friday 12 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, Last week the French man was there, therefore he will be back probably 2 June however, other stalls stock cheeses and pâtés, the other stalls are full of interesting items. Do go and browse and see for yourself the wonderful array of different stalls with their various wares. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course in Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 13 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am Battle Choral Society present an Evening of Mozart at 7.30pm in St John’s Church Pevensey Road St Leonards on Sea TN38 0RD Tickets are £15 00 and are available from Raggs Boutique 20 High Street Battle or Adams abd Jarrett Norman Road St Leonards on Sea or on line at www.battlechoral.co.uk then follow the links

Sunday 14 May: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine.

Mrs Gillian Lambourne will take this mornings service in the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Teddy Bears Fair 2pm – 4.30pm at St George’s Brede. Refreshments will be available and there will be games that you can play. Take your Teddy Bear (or similar friend) to zip wire from the top of the tower, a certificate and a badge are awarded for their bravery.

Monday 15 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Guiding and Scouting sections are back in action this this week .The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies. for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 16 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 17 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Open Door Club meet at the Broad Oak Methodist Church fro 2.30pm – 4.30pm it is a relaxed gathering with activities and refreshments. I have also been told that the Old Time Music Hall event on June 17th has had to be cancelled but it will be happening later in the year. Emma’s Keep Fit Dance is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Thursday 18 May: Pilates are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room.

Friday 19 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm a10 week Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 if you are interested. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall

Bookable & Forthcoming Events.

Saturday 20 May: Plant Sale and coffee morning in Brede Church Room from 10.30am – 12 noon. Proceeds for St George’s Church refurbishment.

Thursday 25 May: The Friends of St George’s Brede are hosting ther ‘Summer Lunch’ at 1pm in Udimore Community Hall. Two delicious courses for £10.00 includes a drink and popular music played by Duncan Reid. It is in aid of their four charities. Please contact either Liz 01424 882657 or Judy 01424 882222 for tickets.

Saturday 27 May: Gary Marriot and Duncan Reid present A Grand Concert at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Brede in aid of the Friends of St George’s Church Brede There will also be a finger buffet and a glass of wine Tickets are & 8.50 and are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165

Beautiful Gardens open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public. To celebrate 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice and 25 years of Open Gardens, this year’s season will be the biggest yet! Running from May to October, there will be 78 gardens opening across Hastings and Rother. The gardens, which come in all shapes and sizes, are bursting with colour and can be fantastic inspiration for keen gardeners. Admission ranges from £3.50 - £5. All gardens can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or by picking up an Open Garden booklet in the Hospice reception or Hospice shops for 50p.

Tuesday 30th May: St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Saturday 3rd June: 10.30am-4 pm The National Garden Scheme, £5 combined entry. Group Opening:4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill TN31 6HG (Down by the Waterworks & Brede Steam Giants - also open that day),’Woodlands’ TN31 6EU &’ Sculdown’ TN31 6EX both on Chitcombe Road. Light refreshments at Sculdown in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS.

The Friends of St George’s Brede are holding a Coffee Morning at Hillside Brede ( Dr John Crooks lovely garden) 10am – 12noon there will be obviously coffee, but also home made scones with strawberries & cream. A bric-a - brac Table and home made cakes for sale. Do note the date and times in your diaries of these forthcoming events and do not forget to book tickets where appropriate.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

