Sad News: John Owen has passed away following a long illness. Please pray for Anne his wife, family members and friends who will miss him very much. If it is possible I will put the funeral details in when I have them. The Teddy Bears Fair went well, the furry friends positively flew down the zip wire as the wind was so strong and it was cold too. Cups of tea were readily grasped and Wendy’s lovely cakes devoured. A real shame if you missed the fun. Remember, we have a Post Office back in the Village, but for limited hours only to begin with, please use it so that we do not lose it. It will be open Thursday Mornings from 10am to 12 noon in our newly rebuilt Broad Oak Stores. 1st Brede Scout Group is still looking for Leaders for the Beaver and Cub section. If you feel you can spend 1hour and 1½ hours respectively once a week or even if you can help out, the current section leaders would be glad of the help as Cherry and Peter are running both sections at present. We have a thriving group and many children benefit greatly from belonging to the organisation, there is not much for children in the Village and we need to keep it going for their sakes. Please contact Colin Ward The Group Scout Leader 01424 852413 colinward3@sky.com if you can help.

Friday 19 May: Brede Farmers 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, A chance to stock up for the weekend and beyond and find those little treasurers that can be found nowhere else. FSN. ROVTE, Do you want to learn more about public relations ? And enjoy making and eating together a ‘Healthy Lunch while making new friends’. Join the free Community Workshops from 10.30am – 2.30pm at Icklesham Village Hall, Main Street, Icklesham TN36 4BJ Contact Fee Perks 423683 ex 22 or email: fperks@fsncharity.co.uk WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm in Udimore Community Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 20 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Plant Sale and coffee morning in Brede Church Room from 10.30am – 12 noon. Proceeds for St George’s Church refurbishment.

Sunday 21 May The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Magazine. This mornings service in the Methodist Church in Broad Oak is at 10.30am.The Reverend Neville Barnett will be leading the service. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 22 May: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Guiding and Scouting sections are back in action this this week . The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 23 May: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12 .30pm in Brede Village Hall for their tasty lunch and companionship afternoon. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 24 May: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Crafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. Open Door Club meet at the Broad Oak Methodist Church from 2.30pm – 4.30pm it is a relaxed gathering with activities and refreshments. I have also been told that the Old Time Music Hall event on June 17th has had to be cancelled but it will be happening later in the year. Emma’s Keep Fit Dance is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Thursday 25 May: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room. The Brede & Udimore Overseas group are hosting their ‘Summer Lunch’ at 1pm in Udimore Community Hall. Two delicious courses for £10.00 includes a drink and popular music played by Duncan Reid. It is in aid of their four charities. Please contact either Liz 01424 882657 or Judy 01424 882222 for tickets.

Friday 26 May: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 27 May: Gary Marriot and Duncan Reid present A Grand Concert at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Brede in aid of the Friends of St George’s Church Brede There will also be a finger buffet and a glass of wine Tickets are & 8.50 and are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165

Tuesday 30th May: St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959. Saturday 10 June 10.30am-4 pm The National Garden Scheme, £5 combined entry. Group Opening:4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill TN31 6HG (Down by the Waterworks & Brede Steam Giants - also open that day),’Woodlands’ TN31 6EU &’ Sculdown’ TN31 6EX both on Chitcombe Road. Light refreshments at Sculdown in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS. The Friends of St George’s Brede are holding a Coffee Morning at Hillside Brede ( Dr John Crooks lovely garden) 10am – 12noon there will be obviously coffee, but also home made scones with strawberries & cream. A bric-a - brac Table and home made cakes for sale. Do note the date and times in your diaries of these forthcoming events and do not forget to book tickets where appropriate.

