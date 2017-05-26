How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

John Owen’s funeral: will be on Thursday 1 June at St Mary’s Udimore at 11.30am. Richard Holmes did him justly credit in last weeks Udimore Village Voice, which I am sure gave some comfort to Anne and family.

Thank you: to every one who supported the St George’s Plant Sale just over £100 was raised. Congratulations to Carmina Rand, aged seven, from Cackle Street, who has won 500 books for her Beckley Primary School.

Sadly: the Overseas Charity lunch had to be cancelled due to lack of interest, this is really sad and disappointing as a wonderful two course lunch was to be prepared and this time our own Duncan Reid was going to provide the entertainment all for £10.00

Friday 26 May: Brede Farmers 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, Who will be there this week ? Go and see for yourselves and enjoy your morning. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm in Udimore Community Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 27 May: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Gary Marriot and Duncan Reid present A Grand Concert at 7.30pm in St George’s Church Brede in aid of the Friends of St George’s Church Brede There will also be a finger buffet and a glass of wine Tickets are & 8.50 and are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165

Sunday 28 May: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.ukother services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. This mornings service will be led by The Reverend Peggy Heim in the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am.The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 29 May: Bank Holiday - The Guiding and Scouting sections are on holiday this week for half term back in action next week . Brede Steam Engine Society (The Giants of Brede) “Always a great day out with a visit to the Giants of Brede and we have two Open Days coming up for you to enjoy. Do come and join us, we are open from 10.00 - 16.00. Entry continues to be free of charge. Guided Tours and Car Parking is also free of charge. Why not learn about The Story of the Water Cycle and come and admire the size and engineering of our large engines which were responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to some of your homes. The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. We look forward to welcoming all the family to enjoy British Engineering at its best. On the following Saturday, 3rd June 2017, we will be working alongside the National Garden Scheme when 4 Waterworks Cottages is open to the public. Visitors to the garden there will be encouraged to visit our site and use our facilities. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.” - Charity No.1082438. Tel.No.:01424 814154 To book the Scout Hut please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 To book the Community Hall in Broad Oak contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 and to Book Brede Village Hall please contact Gill Stone 01424 882867 or on the Parish Council website www.brede-pc.org.uk and follow the link. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 30 May: Brede Painting for Pleasure is at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden from 10.30am – 4pm at Sculdown, Chitcombe Road, TN31 6EX The Garden Owner is Christine Buckland. The garden has a very large wildlife pond dominates the garden. It was formed as a result of the iron-ore mining more than 100 years ago. The stunning traditional cottage provides a superb backdrop for several colourful herbaceous borders and poplar trees. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com for further details, alternatively pick up an Open Garden booklet or contact Felicity of 01424 457959.

Wednesday 31 May: The East Sussex Mobile Library Bus will be visiting the Parish today. The first call will be to Reedswood Road and it will be there from 1pm – 1.35, it will then make it’s way down Kingsland Hill to Brede Village Hall where it will remain from 1.45 – 2.15, ample time for you to browse and find a wonderful book or two to read. Vocality Choir will be singing their little hearts out this afternoon in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm Emma’s Keep Fit Dance is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Thursday 1 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Stretch and Tone with Sally at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room.

Friday 2 June: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events.

DANCING IN THE AISLES: Tickets are now available for Sunday June 4. Join in the fun at St John the Baptist parish church, Sedlescombe when Andrew McGregor, one of the church organists will be presenting a lively programme of organ music hence the title of “Dancing in the Aisles”. Andrew was born in North London and studied organ from the age of 18 with Paul Nicholson and Michael Haynes. He qualified as Associate of the Royal School of Organists and held various organist and choirmaster posts in London and in the South East, including the churches of All Saints and St Clements, Old Town Hastings. He has enjoyed the opportunity to play some prestigious instruments including the organ at St Paul’s Cathedral where he accompanied his visiting choir from Wood Green. Andrew’s wide range of musical tastes is reflected in his performing and he is as happy playing keyboards in local rock bands as he is on the organ seat on a Sunday morning. Andrew has recently retired after a long career in primary school teaching, including 11 years as head teacher at Salehurst Primary School. He now works as a part-time musician and as a volunteer for the charity Starfish Malawi. Tickets are priced at just £7.50, with drinks and nibbles available on the evening for a donation.This event is organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust. Limited tickets are now available from Sedlescombe stores or by calling Reg on 870258 or Judy on 870344.

Wednesday 7 June: ‘ The eyes have it’, a talk by Philip Wilson of Wilson, Wilson and Hancock on eye health from birth to old age. Northiam Village hall at 7-00 p m. Refreshments by Northiam WI. Organised by Northiam and BroadOak Surgery’s Patient Participation Group. Everyone welcome whether a patient with the Surgery or not. The doctors from the Practice will be there to take general questions about Health. If requiring a lift from Brede please ring Maggie/Iain on 01424 883149

Saturday 10 June: 10.30am-4 pm The National Garden Scheme, £5 combined entry. Group Opening:4 Waterworks Cottages - Brede Hill TN31 6HG (Down by the Waterworks & Brede Steam Giants - also open that day),’Woodlands’ TN31 6EU &’ Sculdown’ TN31 6EX both on Chitcombe Road. Light refreshments at Sculdown in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS.

The Friends of St George’s Brede: are holding a Coffee Morning at Hillside Brede ( Dr John Crooks lovely garden) 10am – 12noon there will be obviously coffee, but also home made scones with strawberries & cream. A bric-a - brac Table and home made cakes for sale. Do note the date and times in your diaries of these forthcoming events and do not forget to book tickets where appropriate.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

