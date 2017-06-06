BREDE How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

A Grand Concert in St George’s Church Brede Was thoroughly enjoyed by the full Church audience. Grace with her beautiful soprano voice and Gary with his Tenor voice and Duncan the accomplished pianist complemented each other. Their repartee was very varied, during the evening the audience also had a chance to sing in a round and certainly when they were challenged to sing their hearts out for ‘When you walk through a storm’, they certainly did with thoughts of the people in Manchester. The wonderful concert was followed with a magnificent buffet provided by the Friends of St George’s, £600 was made for their fund, Well done all of you! Everyone is looking forward to the next concert. Friday 2 June Brede Farmers 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall, Last week visitors were in short supply, please support the local people who attend the market every week selling their ware. It is all very good quality. WEA Practical gardening course 11.15 am – 1.15pm in Udimore Community Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Live Jazz at the Grapevine Conduit Hill Rye, 8pm from the 2nd - 4th Free entry. See the main advert in ‘What’s on’ Saturday 3 June Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am. Open Gardens at Sculdown in Chitcombe Road TN31 6EX and No 4 Water Works Cottages Brede TN31 6HG and Woodlands TN31 6EU combined entry £5 children free, pay at first garden visited. Open 10.30am – 4pm. Refreshments are at Sculdown, in aid of St George’s Church share with NGS. Brede Steam Giants also open 10am – 4pm in Waterworks Lane Brede so why not visit them too. It is a great place for all the family and it is free. Brede Village Dance- Ballroom and sequence dancing in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm, Yet another chance to put on those dancing shoes. Sunday 4 June Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. This mornings service will be led by Mr Tony Collins in the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 Monday 5 June Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Guiding and Scouting sections are back. The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. Tuesday 6 June Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9 .30pm in Brede Village Hall for theier creative session. Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. Children take a parent, have fun and share a meal. Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper. Wednesday 7 June Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Mother’s Union invite everyone to their fundraising Afternoon Tea £5.00 for sandwiches and cake/ sconeSussex Vocality Choir will be singing their little hearts out this afternoon in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm Thursday 8 June Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am General Election the Polling Station is in Brede Village Hall from 7am - 10pm ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room. Brede Friendly Circle are on an outing to Ashburnham place Friday 9 June Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Saturday 10 June Coffee morning 10am – 12 noon at Hillside Brede next to the Church. Homemade scones with strawberries and cream, sales of homemade cakes, a brica brac table and plants. Please support this event in aid of the Friends of Brede Church. Brede Parish Council are hosting a Village Tea party from 2.30pm – 4pm all are invited so please go along to Brede Village Hall and meet other residents of our lovely Parish. Lets put Unity back into Community and unite together for this event and show we stand together. Bookable & Forthcoming Events. Sunday 11 June Little Gate Farm Horse Shoe Lane Beckley TN31 6RZ open Farm Sunday opens at 11am, free entry, They are a Charity that supports people with learning disabilities. Visitors will be able to meet their pigs,lambs,goats and chickens. Enjoy live music and beer. There are children’s activities, join in the tug of war and listen to stories or build a wooden den Champions of Brede are holding an open garden at Bishopsgarth, Brede Hill in support of Brede Village Hall on Saturday 17 June 2pm – 5pm. Refreshments available entrance is £5.00 Rye & District Association of NT is holding Ritzy Royal Celebration Party to celebrate the 70th Wedding Anniversary of HRH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The event is based on tea at the Ritz. It £12 per person and prior booking is necessary with Ros Adkins 01797 253763 or rosinadkins@aol.com They are also organising an outing to Quez House and Gardens Birchington including the Powell Cotton Museum on Wednesday 5th July. The cost is £32.00 per person please contct Ros above if you are interested ASAP All are welcome to join this group, you do not have to be a member of the National Trust.

RHIANNON OLIVER

