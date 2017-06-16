Last week’s column: was not printed despite being sent. We can only think that the gremlins found their way in and sent them into the ethers. Therefore information from the missing week if it is still relevant is in this weeks. We are sorry to those who tried to advertise their event.

Grand Concert: in St George’s Church Brede Was thoroughly enjoyed by the full Church audience. Grace with her beautiful soprano voice and Gary with his Tenor voice and Duncan the accomplished pianist complemented each other. Their repartee was very varied, during the evening the audience also had a chance to sing in a round and certainly when they were challenged to sing their hearts out for ‘When you walk through a storm’, they certainly did with thoughts of the people in Manchester. The wonderful concert was followed with a magnificent buffet provided by the Friends of St George’s, £600 was made for their fund, Well done all of you! Everyone is looking forward to the next concert.

The fundraising tea: organised by Brede Mother’s Union raised around £67.00 for the charities that they support, thank you to all who supported this event.

Parish Council Tea Party: Brede Village Hall was buzzing with chatter as people introduced themselves to each other and enjoying the tea provided on Saturday afternoon.

Brede Church: were asked to teas at the Sculdown open garden. Thank you for the support. £200 was raised for the Church and a donation was given to NGS.

Booking Halls: for Brede Village Hall please contact Mrs Gill Stone 01424 882867 or go to the Brede Parish Council website and follow the link. To book the Community Hall contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 and for Brede Scout Hut: contact me and see the details below. The Methodist Church has a Church room at the rear of the Church contact Rev Peggy Heim and Brede Church Room can be booked through Father Martin. We are so fortunate in this Parish to have so many Halls for our use. Many of them though need to be kept in good condition if you feel you have time to spare and can be added to a list of helpers in the Village please contact Lesley Clerk to the Parish 01424 882800 who would love to hear from you. The most urgent appeal is for help to paint the bus shelters, young people may be interested to help too. Please get in touch.

Friday 16 June: Brede Farmers 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. As I’ve mentioned before stalls pop up at the market unexpectedly; this includes new stalls and returning ones. You will have to venture there and find out for yourself. If you are on holiday it is well worth a visit to see the locally grown and made merchandise on offer WEA Practical gardening course 11.15 am – 1.15pm in Udimore Comm unity Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Champions of Brede are holding an open garden at Bishopsgarth, Brede Hill in support of Brede Village Hall 2pm – 5pm. Refreshments available entrance is £5.00 Little Chitcombe in Chitcombe Road has an Open Garden for St Michaels Hospice from 1.30pm -4pm with entertainment fro Hastings Gospel Choir from 2pm -2.30pm and Sussex Brass from 3pm – 4pm. Entry is £5.00 and includes a complimentary drink.

Saturday 17 June: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at10am. Champions of Brede are holding an open garden at Bishopsgarth, Brede Hill in support of Brede Village Hall 2pm – 5pm. Refreshments available entrance is £5.00 Open Garden Little Chitcombe in Chitcombe Road is opening for St Michaels Hospice from 1.30pm -4pm with entertainment from Hastings Gospel Choir from 2pm -2.30pm and Sussex Brass from 3pm – 4pm. Entry is £5.00 and includes a complimentary drink.

Sunday 18 June: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service is by Local Arrangement in Broad Oak at 10.30am. The Reverend Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 19 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 20 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at .30pm in Brede Village Hall for their creative session. Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 21 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Vocality Choir will be singing their little hearts out this afternoon in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm (hopefully) The East Sussex Mobile Library will be around the Parish today. The first stop is at Reedswood Road and it will be ther from 1pm – 1.35pm The bus will then carry on it’s journey to Brede Village Hall car Park where it will remain from 1.45pm – 2.15pm

Thursday 22 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room.

Friday 23 June: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events.

Saturday 1 July: Friends of Brede School, Brede Primary School Summer Fair from 12 pm – 4pm. At the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak Brede. There will be many activities and fun games a barbecue and a variety of stalls. A Great Raffle, music and dance. Please go along and support our local School.

Wednesday 5 July: Rye & District NT visit to Quex House and Gardens, Birchington, including the Powell- Cotton Museum.’This includes the most impressive Natural History dioramas in Europe’ Pre Booking is essential call Ros Adkin 01797 253763 or email : rosinaadkin@aol.com All are welcome to go along to the Rye and District National Trust Association Events. You do not have to be a member of the National Trust

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

