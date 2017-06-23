BREDE: How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Congratulations: to Watch Commander Chris Sands from Station 71 Broad Oak for receiving his 30 year medal. Very well done indeed Chris. What a wonderful weekend we had,I do hope you all had the opportunity to make the most of the good weather, it’s been amazing hasn’t it. I sat in the shade with a book but I still appreciated it.

Methodist Church: The scaffolding has gone up for the roofing and the contractors should start soon. Also the work on the grounds should begin soon, once we have planning permission for the paths and shed. Any volunteers who can offer help with the outside work would be very much appreciated, especially as the project is for the school and the community. For more details please contact Stephen Hampson 882690.

Hall Bookings: for Brede Village Hall please contact Mrs Gill Stone 01424 882867 or go to the Brede Parish Council website and follow the link. To book the Community Hall contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 and for Brede Scout Hut contact me and see the details below. The Methodist Church has a Church room at the rear of the Church contact Rev Peggy Heim and Brede Church Room can be booked through Father Martin. We are so fortunate in this Parish to have so many Halls for our use. Many of them though need to be kept in good condition if you feel you have time to spare and can be added to a list of helpers in the Village please contact Lesley Clerk to the Parish 01424 882800 who would love to hear from you. The most urgent appeal is for help to paint the bus shelters, young people may be interested to help too. Please get in touch.

Friday 23 June: Brede Farmers 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Local produce, crafts, and plants for sale. Brede Friendly Circle offer refreshments every week and the money raised goes to local charities. WEA Practical gardening course 11.15 am – 1.15pm in Udimore Community Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 24 June: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at10am.

Sunday 25 June: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church Anniversary Sunday. The service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am will be led by Reverend Peggy Heim, their Minister, and will be followed by a bring and share lunch. All are welcome. The Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 26 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 27 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Luncheon Club meet today for their excellent lunch at 12.30pm in Brede Village Hall Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 28 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Crafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall and later at 7.30pm Emma holds her Keep Fit Dance.

Thursday 29 June: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 10.30am Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am ROVTE, The City & Guilds Level 3 Teaching and Training Course is at 9.30am in Brede Church Room.

Friday 30 June: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookable & Forthcoming Events.

Saturday 1 July: Friends of Brede School, Brede Primary School Summer Fair from 12 pm – 4pm. At the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak Brede. There will be many activities and fun games a barbecue and a variety of stalls. A Great Raffle, music and dance. Please go along and support our local School. Brede Village Dance for those wishing to do Ballroom Latin American and Sequence Dancing. Bookable & Forthcoming Events.

Sunday 2nd July: in the Methodist Church the morning the service will be led by Drina Hampson. At 4pm they have a Strawberry Tea organised by the Circuit Methodist Women in Britain, then at 6pm there is a Circuit Service.

Wednesday 5 July: Rye & District NT visit to Quex House and Gardens, Birchington, including the Powell- Cotton Museum.’This includes the most impressive Natural History dioramas in Europe’ Pre Booking is essential call Ros Adkin 01797 253763 or email rosinaadkin@aol.com All are welcome to go along to the Rye and District National Trust Association Events. You do not have to be a member of the National Trust

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.