How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Sad news: Recently Richard Merricks passed away, he had a love for cricket and farming amongst other things and his sudden death is a shock for his wife Jill, their family and also his many friends. I understand there will be a thanksgiving service for all who want to attend in St George’s Brede. At this time I do not know more details, but if I have them in time to put in the column, then I will do so. Also Anne who did the beautiful hand crafted cards for the Farmers Market died recently. She is missed very much by her husband Paul who is continuing selling the cards she made, but also by other market traders and the regular customers of the Brede Farmers Market. Please add all of the above to your prayers at this very sad time.

Methodist Church: Any volunteers who can offer help with the projects work would be very much appreciated, especially as the school and community will benefit from the improvement. For more details please contact Stephen Hampson 882690.

Brede Parish Council Newsletter: July Edition will be, or may have already dropped on your mat. This has information in it from the Parish Council, local groups and events that will be happening from July – October. We hope the Children enjoy the little Acorns Page, There is also a word search and sudoku. Also importantly there are emergency numbers and a list of contact numbers. This is especially useful if you are new to the Parish.

The Church Parish Magazine: 10 times a year delivered to your door if you wish it is only 50p a month and includes majority of what is going on. If you would like one delivered to your door please contact Sue Rowan 882681

Brede Flower Festival will be held as usual over the August Bank holiday, helpers will be needed, please do not wait to be asked. Phone Sue Sturmey 882544 and she will be able to give you the contact for Car parking, Church stewards, raffle, Grannies Attic, plants and jams, books, cakes, catering and putting up posters. Please do not leave it until the last minute as people are trying to compile helpers now. It takes a small army to cover all that is done over the three days. We have over 1,000 visitors which is why a Village Clean up is planned for Saturday 19 August information is in July Newsletter.

Friday 30 June: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall for your fresh groceries from Charlie. I will be going for Lindy’s home made Chocolate, I hasten to add it is not for me, but it is delicious. There is of course many more stalls to peruse then have a deserved rest with a coffee and maybe a cake.

WEA 11.15 am 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831

Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 1 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 year olds in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Friends of Brede School, Brede Primary School Summer Fair from 12 pm – 4pm. At the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak Brede. There will be many activities and fun games a barbecue and a variety of stalls. A Great Raffle, music and dance. Please go along and support our local School.

Why not follow in the footsteps of Strictly Come Dancing’s former Head Judge Len Goodman who visited the Giants of Brede recently as part of BBC2’s ‘Great British Invention programme. He was fascinated with all the exhibits and very impressed with the renovated steam engines on display so do go along on their next Open Day on Saturday, 1st July 2017 when they are open from 10.00 – 16.00. Entry continues to be free of charge. Guided Tours and Car Parking also free of charge. Why not learn about The Story of the Water Cycle and come and admire the size and engineering of our large engines which were responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to some of your homes.

The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. They look forward to welcoming all the family toenjoy British Engineering at its best. Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from their website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.

Brede Village Dance ,time to put on those glittery shoes girls and go for a waltz, tango or quickstep then maybe some sequence dancing in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Sunday 2nd July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service is at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine.

The Methodist Church The service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am will be led by Drina Hampson. At 4pm they have a Strawberry Tea organised by the Circuit Methodist Women in Britain, then at 6pm there is a Circuit Service. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 3 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15

The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537

The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane.

Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com

Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037

Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm.

The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 4 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15

Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am Brede Village Hall

Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall

Messy Church is at 4pm in Udimore Community Hall. Children take your parents along

Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 5 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15

Brede Mother’s Union meet at Rosmary’s house for their Summer Garden Party at 2.30pmCrafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall and later at 7.30pm Emma holds her Keep Fit Dance.

Thursday 6 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 10.30am

Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Friday 7 July: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831

Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 1 July: Friends of Brede School, Brede Primary School Summer Fair from 12 pm – 4pm. At the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak Brede. There will be many activities and fun games a barbecue and a variety of stalls. A Great Raffle, music and dance. Please go along and support our local School. Brede Village Dance for those wishing to do Ballroom Latin American and Sequence Dancing.

Firemans Féte 30th July: on the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak. Please be advised No Dogs are allowed on the Recreation Ground. As the School use it for sport and children also use the playing equipment and as most people are aware dog doodles are a dangerous health hazard to children and we cannot guarantee that our dear little pooches will not disgrace themselves. So please leave them at home.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

