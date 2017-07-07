BREDE: How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Funeral: of Richard Merricks will be in St George’s Church Brede at 2.30pm on Thursday 13 July, all are welcome.

July Newsletter: Was delayed at the printers, I am hoping by the time you read this they will be delivered across the Parish. There is so much information in it, and it is especially helpful to newcomers in the Parish. I have already started to compile the November Newsletter if you know your group is going to have an event between November and April 2018 please send it to me as soon as you can so that I can fit it in. Please be aware that with only three editions throughout the year If you have an event early July it is also best to advertise it in the November issue as delivery for the beginning of the first week cannot be guaranteed.

Brede & Udimore Overseas Group: is organising a sponsored walk to raise money for the four charities they support on Sunday 30 July. The walk is around the Tillingham Valley some 10 kilometres, would you like to be one of the walkers? . Sponsorship forms are available at St Georges Church and St Mary’s Udimore. Any sponsorship large or small would be much appreciated. Please contact Liz 01424 882657 if you are interested in any of the above.

Brede Flower Festival: will be held as usual over the August Bank holiday, helpers will be needed, please do not wait to be asked. Phone Sue Sturmey 882544 and she will be able to give you the contact for Car parking, Church stewards, raffle, Grannies Attic, plants and jams, books, cakes, catering and putting up posters. Please do not leave it until the last minute as people are trying to compile helpers now. It takes a small army to cover all that is done over the three days. We have over 1,000 visitors which is why a Village Clean up is planned for Saturday 19 August information is in July Newsletter.

Friday 7 July: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall The plants man was there last Friday and will be back next week. I did buy Lindy’s home made Chocolates, my grandchildren loved them and were kind enough to give one button to me and one to their grandad. It was very tasty. Do go and have a look around the stalls, there is a lady selling jewellery sometimes and Orchard Farm Flowers now have a stand selling cottage garden type flowers. Both Brede Design with Flowers and Peasmarsh Flower Club are visiting the Farm in Beckley for a tour in August. I also bought two fresh chickens for £10 from the VG Game stand. They were large birds and very good value for money. I did not expect to do that. That is why I try to encourage you to venture along to Brede Village Hall and see for yourselves the delights you can unearth. WEA 11.15 am 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course , Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. If you would like to have a go just pop along wearing soft shoes, they will be pleased to meet you.

Saturday 8 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 years old in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 9 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church The service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by the Reverend Neville Barnett. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 10 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537 The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 6.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 11 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am Brede Village Hall Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 12 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall. The guest speaker is Mr Kevin Gordon and his subject is The History of Westminster Palace. As this may be of interest to others in the Parish it is an open meeting and all are welcome. Later at 7.30pm Emma is in the Hall with her Keep Fit Dance Group.

Thursday 13 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am followed by Yoga with Lolly at 10.30am Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am Brede Friendly Circle are meeting at my home for their Garden Party at 2pm. Brede Design with Flowers is at 2pm in Brede Church Room with Sue Sturmey The subject is a flower arrangement for a buffet table. Beginners welcome.

Friday 14 July: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course, Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831 Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Firemans Féte 30th July: on the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak. Please be advised No Dogs are allowed on the Recreation Ground. As the School use it for sport and children also use the playing equipment and as most people are aware dog doodles are a dangerous health hazard to children and we cannot guarantee that our dear little pooches will not disgrace themselves. So please leave them at home.

Please let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

