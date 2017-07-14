How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com I have heard that Amber Rudd was welcomed to the School and that she gave out certificates during the assembly. That must have been very exciting for the children. The School is expecting another excellent end for the key stage results. Well done to every one involved. They also had a very successful Summer Fair last week. The weather has been glorious and I have spent many hours in the garden. It is amazing how much plants have grown and in some cases they have taken over. The garden bin was emptied last Friday and by the afternoon it was full again. I am sure it will happen next time too. Sponsoring, did you know that you can help by doing this for the Flower Festival.

Can you consider being a sponsor by giving what ever you are able to afford small or large towards the cost of the flowers. It is a humongous bill and any amount will be gratefully received. Also if you have time to pop in a some posters on sticks we will be grateful to hear from you Please contact Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 for the above and if you can help in any way.

Friday 14 July: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall This week it will be in full swing with many stalls returning. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. If you would like to have a go just pop along wearing soft shoes, they will be pleased to meet you.

Saturday 15 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 years old in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 16 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church The service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by Mr John Troughton. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 17 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. The Rainbows meet from 4.15- 5.15pm, they welcome girls aged between 5-7 years, Julie Piper can be contacted for both on 01424 883464 or mobile 07863 599537. The Brede Scout sections are all held in the Scout Hut Stubbs Lane. Beavers welcome boys and girls from 6 years old they meet from 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Contact Cherry Merricks 01424 251242 or 07761730956 or cherry.m@hotmail.com. Cubs are 8-10½ years old and meet from 6.30 – 8.00pm. Contact Peter Clark 07702 407725 or famclark@hotmail.com There are vacancies.for children and Leaders/Helpers The Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. available on all weekdays and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and the weekend It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037. Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 7.30pm.. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tuesday 18 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15. Brede Painting for Pleasure meet at 9.30am Brede Village Hall. Pilates with Susan again at 5.30pm and then Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm both in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Scouts meet, from 7pm – 9pm in the Scout Hut and any young person 10½ or over is welcome. The contact is Andy Bishop 07811339626 or bish7774@orange.net The Group Leader is Colin Ward and can be contacted on 01424 852413 or colinward3@sky.com if you would like your child to join any of the sections or help as a Leader or helper.

Wednesday 19 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 and 10.15am. Emma is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm with her Keep Fit Dance Group.

Thursday 20 July: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am. Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Friday 21 July: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. WEA 11.15 am – 1.15pm Practical Gardening Course, Udimore Community Hall. Contact Andy Stuart 01797 223831. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Forthcoming Events

Sunday 30 July: Firemans Féte on the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak. Please be advised No Dogs are allowed on the Recreation Ground. As the School use it for sport and children also use the playing equipment and as most people are aware dog doodles are a dangerous health hazard to children and we cannot guarantee that our dear little pooches will not disgrace themselves. So please leave them at home.

Brede & Udimore Overseas Group: are organising a sponsored walk today to raise money for the four charities they support. The walk is through the Tillingham Valley some 10 kilometres, would you like to be one of the walkers? . Sponsorship forms are available at St Georges Church and St Mary’s Udimore. Any sponsorship large or small would be much appreciated. Please contact Liz 01424 882657 if you are interested in any of the above.

Saturday 26 August: keep the evening free, another evening of light music is planned whilst sitting amid the beautiful flower arrangements with supper and prosecco. More information early next month

Brede Flower Festival: will be held as usual over the August Bank holiday, helpers will be needed, please do not wait to be asked. Phone Sue Sturmey 882544 and she will be able to give you the contact for Car parking, Church stewards, raffle, Grannies Attic, plants and jams, books, cakes, catering and putting up posters. Please do not leave it until the last minute as people are trying to compile helpers now. It takes a small army to cover all that is done over the three days. We have over 1,000 visitors which is why a Village Clean up is planned for Saturday 19 August information is in July Newsletter.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

