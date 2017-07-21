How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Flower Festival: can you consider being a sponsor by giving what ever you are able to afford small or large towards the cost of the flowers? It is a humongous bill and any amount will be gratefully received. Also if you have time to pop in some posters on sticks we will be grateful to hear from you Please contact Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 for the above and also phone her if you can help the various teams.

Wrong Dates: Apologies to every Library reader it has come to my notice that both Elizabeth who writes the Church magazine and me who writes the Parish Council Newsletter had the wrong information. I now have the correct dates for the library bus visits so has Elizabeth, so hopefully they will be correct at least until December. The July date has passed but the Library bus will come again on August 2nd and 23rd if you wish to make a note in your diaries. I will put them in the column anyway.

Official Grand Opening Ceremony of the Broad Oak Stores: Northiam Road TN31 6DS On Friday 28th July Everyone is cordially invited from 11am to their Grand opening with a Special Guest cutting the Ribbon. There will be a bouncy castle for the children and much more.

Hiring Halls: Brede Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. Throughout the summer holiday it is available all week. It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Brede Community Hall is also £6.00 per hour. To book please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 The Village Hall can be booked on line via the Parish Council website or by phoning Gill Stone 01424 882867

Friday 21 July: Brede Weekly Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. A good opportunity to buy goods grown or made in the rural community. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. A growing popular sport, if you would like to have a go just turn up wearing soft shoes, they will be pleased to meet you.

Saturday 22 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 years old in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 23 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by local arrangement this week. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350 You will also see there is a lot of work going on at the Methodist Church more information is in the Parish Council Magazine.

Monday 24 July: Pilates with Susan in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 7.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. Uniformed groups have now closed for the summer holidays so have nearly all the groups in the Village, however there is still much going on and they will all be back come September.

Tuesday 25 July: Pilates with Susan in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15 Brede Luncheon Club meet at 12.30pm Brede Village Hall for their hearty lunch with friends. If you would like to join them please contact Frances Parnham 01424 882007 Pilates with Susan again at 5.30pm and then Yoga with Jo at 6.30pm both in Udimore Community Hall Brede Parish Council Meeting 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. There is always a chance for the community to have a voice at these meetings. Please go and support your Councillors who would all appreciate your attendance.

Wednesday 26 July: Emma is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm with her Keep Fit Dance Group.

Thursday 27 July: Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Friday 28 July Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Grand opening of Broad Oak Stores 11 am Ruben would value your support.

Friday 18th August: The Rye & District National Trust are holding their annual Golf Day and it is fast approaching. If you would like to play but have not been able to book, we now have a couple of last minute vacancies. Please contact Marion Brunt on 01424 883566 or marionbrunt@btinternet.com. This is a great day out for golfers at a very reasonable cost including lunch. Or you can simply come along to support the players and join us for lunch after the game. they look forward to seeing you.

Sunday 30 July: Firemans Féte on the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak. Please be advised No Dogs are allowed on the Recreation Ground. As the School use it for sport and children also use the playing equipment and as most people are aware dog doodles are a dangerous health hazard to children and we cannot guarantee that our dear little pooches will not disgrace themselves. So please leave them at home. There will be lots going on the Hastings Twirlers will be there and other attractions. St George’s Church are doing the teas.

Brede & Udimore Overseas Group: are organising a sponsored walk today to raise money for the four charities they support. The walk is through the Tillingham Valley some 10 kilometres, would you like to be one of the walkers? . Sponsorship forms are available at St Georges Church and St Mary’s Udimore. Any sponsorship large or small would be much appreciated. Please contact Liz 01424 882657 if you are interested in any of the above.

Saturday 26 August: Brede Art Exhibition in Brede Village Hall 10am – 4pm. Then, whilst sitting amid the beautiful flower arrangements this evening enjoy a glass of Prosecco and a light supper whilst listening and dancing to Helen Sharpe & the Soulshine Band at St Georges Church Brede. Tickets are likely to be £10.00 available from Gary at the Red Lion 01424 882188 or Father Martin at the Rectory 01424 883408 who said ‘it will be a fantastic evening. ‘Brede Flower Festival will be held as usual over the August Bank holiday, helpers will be needed, please do not wait to be asked. Phone Sue Sturmey 882544 and she will be able to give you the contact for Car parking: Church stewards, raffle, Grannies Attic, plants and jams, books, cakes, catering and putting up posters. Please do not leave it until the last minute as people are trying to compile helpers now. It takes a small army to cover all that is done over the three days. We have over 1,000 visitors which is why a Village Clean up is planned for Saturday 19 August information is in July Newsletter.

Please let me know: in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

