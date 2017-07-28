BREDE How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com Thank you to all parishioners who have been cutting the verges and the hedges it does make the Village look better and it is easier for those walking and those on mobility scooters who find it difficult to negotiate around bushes and shrubs and drive through uncut grass.

Hiring Halls. Brede Scout Hut is disabled friendly and can be booked for parties or social events and camping in the grounds. Throughout the summer holiday it is available all week. It is £6.00 per hour, there is a different price for camping. To book please contact the booking clerk Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 Brede Community Hall is also £6.00 per hour. To book please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 The Village Hall can be booked on line via the Parish Council website or by phoning Gill Stone 01424 882867

Friday 28 July: The weekly Brede Farmers Market opens it’s doors at 10am in Brede Village Hall this morning, with another chance to delight you with the goods available. Official Grand Opening Ceremony of the Broad Oak Stores Northiam Road TN31 6DS today. Everyone is cordially invited from 11am to their Grand opening with a Special Guest cutting the Ribbon. There will be a bouncy castle for the children and much more. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 29 July: Emma’s Baby Princess Ballet for 3 to 6 years old in Brede Village Hall at 10am.

Sunday 30 July: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by The Reverend Peggy Heim she is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350.

Firemans Féte 1pm – 4pm on the Recreation Ground in Broad Oak. There will be lots going on the Hastings Twirlers will be there and other attractions. St George’s Church are doing the teas. Lets hope it is a good day weather wise. Please remember No Dogs are allowed on the Recreation Ground, as the School use it for sport and children also use the playing equipment. Most people are aware dog doodles are a dangerous health hazard to children and we cannot guarantee that our dear little pooches will not disgrace themselves. So please leave them at home.

Monday 31 July: Pilates with Susan in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Exercise Class with Jodie in Udimore Community Hall at 7.30pm. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 1 August: Brede Painting for Pleasure group meet at 9. 30am Brede Village Hall. They are a talented group of artists, be sure to visit their Art Exhibition. It is open all three days of the Bank Holiday Weekend 10am – 4pm. Light Refreshments will be available.

Wednesday 2 August: The East Sussex County Library Bus will wend it’s way around the Village. Beginning at Reedswood Road from 1pm – 1.35pm then it will go to Brede Village Hall Car Park from 1.45pm – 2 .15pm. It is a wonderful service for all, do make use of it if you can. Emma is in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm with her Keep Fit Dance Group.

Thursday 3 August: Stretch & Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. This will be the last session, then they will break for August and be back on September 7th Ready to tone those muscles once again.

Friday 4 August Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Friday 18th August: The Rye & District National Trust are holding their annual Golf Day and it is fast approaching. If you would like to play but have not been able to book, we now have a couple of last minute vacancies. Please contact Marion Brunt on 01424 883566 or marionbrunt@btinternet.com. This is a great day out for golfers at a very reasonable cost including lunch. Or you can simply come along to support the players and join us for lunch after the game. We look forward to seeing you.

Saturday 19 August: The Village Clean up. Please arrive at Brede Village Hall promptly so that we can have a quick coffee and be off. Only 4 people turned up last time, and we do need more so that we can cover more areas. We are out until 12 noon and two hours clearing up does make such a difference. Bags gloves and high vis vests available if you do not have them.

Saturday 26 August: Enjoy the 1st Day of the Brede Flower Festival at St George’s Church Brede and the Art Exhibition in Brede Village Hall both start at 10am. Then in the evening whilst sitting amid the beautiful flower arrangements enjoy a glass of Prosecco and a light supper whilst listening and dancing to Helen Sharpe & the Soulshine Band in St Georges Church Brede. Tickets are likely to be £10.00 available from Gary at the Red Lion 01424 882188 or Father Martin at the Rectory 01424 883408 who said ‘it will be a fantastic evening’

The Brede Flower Festival will as you know be held over the August Bank holiday weekend, helpers are still needed, please do not wait to be asked. Phone Sue Sturmey 882544 and she will be able to give you the contact for Car parking, Church stewards, raffle, Grannies Attic, plants and jams, books, cakes, catering and putting up posters. Please do not leave it until the last minute as people are trying to compile helpers now. It takes a small army to cover all that is done over the three days. We have over 1,000 visitors which is why we also have a Village Clean up on Saturday 19 August information is in July Newsletter.

Please let me know: in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

