How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or emailbredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Thankfully: the sun shone for the opening of the Broad Oak stores on Friday, (there will be a full report from Ruben next week) and the Fireman’s Féte on Sunday. The latter raised about £2000. They thank all who attended, manned stalls and those who entertained . Once again there were many families, we consisted of David’s mum, us, our grandchildren, my sister and husband their children and grandchildren. There were other generational families there too. Our son and daughter in law were busy, one cooking sausages and burgers, the other taking money for the giant slide. I did think however that there were less people this year although the local people who usually attend were there. There were at least five dogs on the site despite there being a sign at the gate in the Parish Council notice board prohibiting dogs entering the recreation ground.

The next big events: in the Village are St George’s Flower Festival, The Art Exhibition and the Giants of Brede all being held over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Posters will be going up this week, please phone Sue Post Haste if you are in a position to help. 01424 882544.

Friday 4 August: Brede Farmers Market is open as usual from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. It is amazing how much can be provided by a small community and some outlying ones. Do support it if you can. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 5 August: The Giants of Brede are open in Water works Lane Brede from 10am. Entrance and parking is free. Light refreshments and delicious home made cakes. Why not learn about The Story of the Water Cycle and go and admire the size and engineering of their large engines which were responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to some of your homes. The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. They look forward to welcoming all the family to enjoy British Engineering at its best.Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and go and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from their website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Sunday 6 August: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by Reverend Robin Roberts this week. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 7 August: The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 8 August: Brede Painting for Pleasure group meet at 9. 30am Brede Village Hall. They are a talented group of artists, be sure to visit their Art Exhibition. It is open all three days of the Bank Holiday Weekend 10am – 5pm. Light Refreshments will be available. Pilates with Susan is at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Wednesday 9 August: Brede Women’s Institute are having a lunch outing and Brede Mother’s Union will be joining other branches to celebrate Mary Sumner Day which, this year is being held in St Mary’s Church Rye at 11.30am and will be followed by a picnic lunch.

Thursday 10 August: Pilates with Susan is at 9.15am in Udimore Community Hall. Brede Design with Flowers group will meet in the Church Room Car park at 1.30pm before our outing to the Flower Growers in Beckley.

Friday 11 August: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Friday 18th August: The Rye & District National Trust are holding their annual Golf Day and it is fast approaching. If you would like to play but have not been able to book, we now have a couple of last minute vacancies. Please contact Marion Brunt on 01424 883566 or marionbrunt@btinternet.com. This is a great day out for golfers at a very reasonable cost including lunch. Or you can simply come along to support the players and join us for lunch after the game. We look forward to seeing you.

Saturday 19 August The Village Clean up. Please arrive at Brede Village Hall promptly so that we can have a quick coffee and be off. Only 4 people turned up last time, and we do need more so that we can cover more areas. We are out until 12 noon and two hours clearing up does make such a difference. Bags gloves and high vis vests available if you do not have them.

Saturday 26 August: This evening whilst sitting amid the beautiful flower arrangements enjoy a glass of Prosecco and a light supper whilst listening and dancing to Helen Sharpe & the Soulshine Band in St Georges Church Brede. Tickets are likely to be £10.00 available from Gary at the Red Lion 01424 882188 or Father Martin at the Rectory 01424 883408 who said ‘it will be a fantastic evening. ‘ Do book your tickets soon.

Brede Flower Festival: ‘HELP’ call Sue 01242 882037 and tell her as soon as you can what help you are able to offer. A few hours would be really appreciated before and during the event. Gary is asking for books, they can be left under the organ loft in St Georges. There is a cake stall for all three days, if you like baking please bake cakes for them to sell or use for afternoon teas. We will possibly have over 1,000 visitors which is why we have a Village Clean up the week before.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

