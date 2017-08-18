How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Mother’s Union: Branches from around East Sussex converged in St Mary’s Church Rye on Wednesday 9 August to celebrate Mary Sumner Day. It was wonderful to see the myriad of Banners being paraded along the Aisle at the beginning and end of the service. The Reverend David Frost who is also a Mother’s Union member gave a wonderful sermon based on the prayer of Mary Sumner who was the founder of the organisation which is now World wide. It is a lovely prayer and will resonate with many, so here it is.

Mary Sumner’s Prayer: All this day, O Lord, let me touch as many lives as possible for thee; and every life I touch, do thou by thy spirit quicken. Whether through the word I speak, the prayer I breathe, or the life I live. Amen. There is an MU Branch in Brede and we meet in the Church Room every 1st Wednesday of the month from 2.30pm. Anyone, Male or Female can join this organisation and through prayer and practical help we strive to help families in many ways. There is an AFIA (away from it all caravan) at Winchelsea and one in Selsey where families who really need a break but can not necessarily afford one can take this opportunity and have a week at one of these camp sites courteously from Mother’s Union. The Co ordinator is Brenda Snashall and she can be contacted on 07533 951249 There is also a contact centre at Eastbourne.

Cricket: Well our Brede Cricketers have had quite a busy summer and their match, single wicket is the last for this year and is on the Recreation ground at 2pm on Sunday 20 August. They managed to put a team together this year, but new players between 13 years old and upwards are needed. If you are interested please contact Greame Dining 07941 1228866

Used Stamps: Please do not throw away your used stamps instead drop them into Ramblings, Cackle Street or Brede Village Hall where there is an envelope labelled ‘To help support the Brooke’ this charity helps ease the pain of horses, donkeys and mules worldwide.

Flower Festival is nearly here: The signs are going up thanks in the main to Michael. Stephen and David. Here is a reminder of what the Stalls need, Grannies Attic need your unwanted, unloved items, such as costume jewellery, handbags, mirrors, pictures, crockery etc. etc. If you have anything you would like to donate to the stall please contact Louise 882983 or Betty 883430 The Book stall needs all sorts of books, CD,s, records (as they are making a come back) Please leave them under the organ loft inside St George’s Church Brede. Also if you have any extra plants please donate them to the Plant stall that will be near the Church Room and bring them on any morning that the festival is running. A plea for all those who love to bake. There will be a cake stall every day inside the Church Room, those who have volunteered to run the stall would welcome any contribution of cakes for them to sell. Equally important is three days of teas .So, if you are able to double your baking skills maybe you could provide yummy cakes that can be served with afternoon tea. All will be gratefully received. Duncan as usual is running the raffle and if any of you are able to provide a lovely raffle prize he would love to hear from you, call 01424 882412 Lastly if you are able to help with car park duties please contact Michael 01424 882874 he is compiling a list and the more that can do a stint of a couple of hours lessons the load for others.(and men do love to use walkie talkies.) Club news is quieter during August as most do not meet this month. You will however see below some that do not give up.

Friday 18 August: Brede Farmers Market is open as usual from 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Not this week but next the jewellery lady will be in attendance and I will be pleased, as I found out last week that she can repair two necklaces for me. As I mentioned last week it is amazing how much can be provided by a small community and some outlying ones. Charlie also had a fantastic choice of fruit and vegetables last week and I think this week the Flower and shrub stand will be in the car park. Do support it if you can. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 19 August: Have a great day whatever you are doing as it is a quiet day in the Parish.

Sunday 20 August: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Methodist Church service in Broad Oak is at 10.30am and will be led by Mr Barry Turnwell this week. Peggy Heim is the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 21 August: The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm.

Tuesday 22 August: Brede Painting for Pleasure group meet in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. They are hoping many people will go and view their paintings at the Art Exhibition. It is open all three days of the Bank Holiday Weekend 10am – 5pm. Light Refreshments will be available. Pilates with Susan is at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Wednesday 23 August: The East Sussex Mobile Library service bus is in the Parish today. The first call is to Reeds Wood Road between 1pm and 1.35pm it the wends its way down to Brede Village Hall car park to be there by 1.45pm until 2.15pm giving you ample time to renew your books or return them.

Friday 25 August: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Flower arrangers will converge in St Georges to start creating their wonderful, imaginative displays for you to see. Please tell all your friends there will be over fifty arrangements, Most are themed. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 26 August Brede: Flower Festival ‘Great Journey’s’ opens at 10 am at St George’s Church Brede and so does the Art Exhibition in Brede Village Hall. Throughout the day in the Church Room you will find refreshments, coffee/tea, lunches and afternoon teas. And the Cake Stall. All the other stalls are outside the Church Room. This evening at 7.30pm whilst sitting amid the beautiful flower arrangements enjoy a glass of Prosecco and a light supper whilst listening and dancing to Helen Sharpe & the Soulshine Band inside St Georges Church. It finishes at 10.30pm. Tickets are £10.00 available from Julie McDonnell 07587 470678 or Gary at the Red Lion 01424 882188 or Father Martin at the Rectory 01424 883408 who said ‘it will be a fantastic evening. ‘ Do book your tickets soon as they are selling fast and numbers are limited. I have mine.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Hospice Neighbours Needed When you are living with a life-limiting illness the world doesn’t stop and there are many everyday tasks that still need to be done. Due to the huge success of this wonderful initiative, St Michael’s Hospice are looking for additional Hospice Neighbour volunteers throughout Hastings and Rother. Hospice Neighbours provide practical help to all those with a life-limiting illness, such as shopping, dog walking, light housework or just dropping in for a cuppa and a chat. This is a very flexible way of volunteering and gives huge support to people in their home and their family and friends. If you would like become a Hospice Neighbour or would like to use the service, contact the Hospice on 01424 445177 or volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com

Keep in touch: If you would like to be kept informed about the Hospice, and how you can support their vital work, please complete the form online (www.stmichaelshospice.com/optin), pop into the Hospice or call them on 01424 445177 . Even if you have previously signed up to their newsletter and currently receive communications from them, if they do not receive a completed form they can no longer write, email or call you. By completing and returning a form you will ensure you only receive the communications you want. Sign up today and keep in up to date with what’s happening at your local Hospice. Contact Trudi Lees Marketing Administrator St Michael’s Hospice email: tlees@stmichaelshospice.com Tel: 01424 445177 Extension: 5138 Direct: 01424 457964

I do not know what you will think of this information sent to me!: Coffin Club is for elderly people, people who are terminally ill, or the people who care for those people, to come and, as a labour of love, personalise their coffin. You will have a coffin to decorate, some materials to decorate with, and artistic volunteers to help with the process and give added inspiration! Each week, there’s a fabulous funeral planning session and a talk from a different funeral expert. Where? - St Mary in the Castle, 7 Pelham Crescent, Hastings TN34 3AF When - 9.30am -12.30pm every Wednesday, 13th September - 18th October Why? - Because it’s a beautiful, loving and unique thing to do. Costs - £150. Includes an industry-standard cardboard coffin, suitable for burial or cremation, and some initial art materials. The coffins come flat-packed and flat-pack again for storage. For more information, or to book your place, contact: Kate Tym 07985 295 373 / Kate Dyer 07790 128 592 https://www.facebook.com/kateandkatecelebrants/ Kateandkatecelebrants@gmail.com

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

