Village Clean Up. Amazingly the Parish looks fairly good. Many thanks to the helpers in the Parish who regularly pick up litter and also to those on Saturday, who managed to clear up Pottery Lane, Brede Hill and the area past Furnace Lane down to the Farm. The Lay-by by Brede Bridge had large items to be removed so Rother District Council was contacted on Tuesday and were asked to remove it. Most of the rubbish is thrown by people passing through our lovely village. Some though is caused by sweets and drinks bought locally then discarded. Please can you encourage children and grandchildren to either put it in a bin our take it home with them. The Parish Council ask that if you see it at the end of your drive or where you park your car, please remove it as soon as you can otherwise the wind just blows it around and if the grass cutter comes it is shredded it looks awful. It is also dangerous when cans are shredded because then there are very sharp pieces of jagged metal. ‘Enough Said’ Now better things to write about!

The Brede Flower Festival: ‘Great Journey’s Saturday 26 Sunday 27 and Monday 28 August Bank Holiday. Saturday 26 August Flower Festival at St Georges Brede 10am – 5pm Free entry and parking, Refreshments, Stalls, Grand Draw, Visits up the Tower(Grand views from the top)

Brede Art Exhibition: in Brede Village Hall 10am – 4.30pm Free entry and parking and light refreshments. Musical Evening with Helen Sharpe and the Soulshine Band in St George’s Church at 7.30pm Sunday 27 August Family Service 9.30am at St George’s followed by the Flower Festival 11am – 5pm with the above amenities. The Art Exhibition in Brede Village Hall as above, 10am – 4.30pm Benefice Evensong St George’s Church 6pm Bank Holiday Monday Flower Festival as above, 10am – 5pm Grand draw. Art Exhibition Brede Village Hall 10am – 4.30pm as above and Brede Giants are open in Waterworks Lane 10am – 4pm. Free entry, parking and guided tours. Why not spend this day in the Parish and do all three events.

Friday 25 August: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. I remembered to take my necklaces to be repaired last week, sadly one had to be binned. This week she will not be there but I think the outdoor plants will be and maybe the Frenchman with his pâtés and garlic etc. Today has arrived fast for the Flower arrangers who will converge in St Georges to create their wonderful, imaginative displays for you to see over the next three days. Please tell all your friends and family there will be over fifty arrangements, Most are themed. The stall holders will also be setting up so if there is anything you want to be rid of please take it to the Church Room or the tents surrounding it.

Saturday 26 August: Brede Flower Festival, the Art Exhibition begin today.Throughout the day in the Church Room you will find refreshments, coffee/tea, lunches and afternoon teas. And Beryl is running the Cake Stall she would be grateful for any cakes to sell. All the other stalls are outside the Church Room. This evening you will hopefully dancing away to Helen Sharpe & the Soulshine Band inside St Georges Church. Starting at 7.30pm – finishing at 10.30pm.You will also be able to sit amid the beautiful flower displays whilst enjoying a glass of Prosecco. A light supper is included in the price of the ticket at just £10.00 available from Julie McDonnell 07587 470678 or Gary at the Red Lion 01424 882188 or Father Martin at the Rectory 01424 883408 ‘ Do book your tickets as soon as you read this as they have sold fast,numbers are limited I am not sure even if there are any remaining.

Sunday 27 August: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. The Flower Festival will open after the service which will be about 11am. Judy is doing the Cake Stall and would love some donated cakes to sell please The Reverend Peggy Heim is taking the service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Bank Holiday Monday 28 August: today the Flower Festival,Art Exhibition’s and Brede Giants are open. I am doing teas this afternoon in the Church Room any cakes would be very welcome by me and Maureen on the Cake Stall. The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm. They would like new members if you are interested please join them. What ever you are doing today I hope you enjoy yourself.

Tuesday 29 August: Brede Painting for Pleasure group meet in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am. Pilates with Susan is at 6.30pm in Udimore Community Hall.

Wednesday 30 August: The East Sussex Mobile Library service bus is in the Parish today,. The first call is to Reeds Wood Road between 1pm and 1.35pm it the wends its way down to Brede Village Hall car park to be there by 1.45pm until 2.15pm giving you ample time to renew your books or return them.

Friday 1 September Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Hospice Neighbours: Needed When you are living with a life-limiting illness the world doesn’t stop and there are many everyday tasks that still need to be done. Due to the huge success of this wonderful initiative, St Michael’s Hospice are looking for additional Hospice Neighbour volunteers throughout Hastings and Rother. Hospice Neighbours provide practical help to all those with a life-limiting illness, such as shopping, dog walking, light housework or just dropping in for a cuppa and a chat. This is a very flexible way of volunteering and gives huge support to people in their home and their family and friends. If you would like become a Hospice Neighbour or would like to use the service, contact the Hospice on 01424 445177 or volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com

Keep in touch: If you would like to be kept informed about the Hospice, and how you can support their vital work, please complete the form online (www.stmichaelshospice.com/optin), pop into the Hospice or call them on 01424 445177 . Even if you have previously signed up to their newsletter and currently receive communications from them, if they do not receive a completed form they can no longer write, email or call you. By completing and returning a form you will ensure you only receive the communications you want. Sign up today and keep in up to date with what’s happening at your local Hospice. Contact Trudi Lees Marketing Administrator St Michael’s Hospice email: tlees@stmichaelshospice.com Tel: 01424 445177 Extension: 5138 Direct: 01424 457964

I do not know what you will think of this information sent to me!: What? - Coffin Club is for elderly people, people who are terminally ill, or the people who care for those people, to come and, as a labour of love, personalise their coffin. You will have a coffin to decorate, some materials to decorate with, and artistic volunteers to help with the process and give added inspiration! Each week, there’s a fabulous funeral planning session and a talk from a different funeral expert. Where? - St Mary in the Castle, 7 Pelham Crescent, Hastings TN34 3AF When - 9.30am -12.30pm every Wednesday, 13th September - 18th October Why? - Because it’s a beautiful, loving and unique thing to do. Costs - £150. Includes an industry-standard cardboard coffin, suitable for burial or cremation, and some initial art materials. The coffins come flat-packed and flat-pack again for storage. For more information, or to book your place, contact: Kate Tym 07985 295 373 / Kate Dyer 07790 128 592 https://www.facebook.com/kateandkatecelebrants/ Kateandkatecelebrants@gmail.com

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

