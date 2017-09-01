How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email: bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Brede Flower Festival: as I mentioned before it takes a big army of volunteers to make the Flower Festival a reality. Father Martin sent the following to me: ‘The Brede Flower Festival over the bank holiday weekend was a fantastic occasion, the theme of ‘Great Journeys’ being interpreted in all sorts of different and inventive displays. The wonderful weather brought out visitors in their droves,many taking advantage of the clear skies to go up the tower to enjoy the far ranging views. The stallholders had a roaring trade, and people enjoyed lunches and teas in the parish room or Rectory garden. On the Saturday evening we were entertained by Helen Sharpe and Bluesette, with Paella and Prosecco being provided by the Red Lion. Many thanks to the many people who made all this possible. The only downside was that a plastic box and a purse containing a sentimental item went missing during the latter part of the Saturday evening – if either of these items are found please return them to the Rectory.’ It was lovely to catch up with old friends including those who had returned to the Village for the event. With the speed each year passes I am sure we will be back doing this again sooner than we think.

Brede Parish Council magazine:. Time is passing quickly Please,Please Can everyone who wishes to have something in the next edition of Brede Parish Council magazine send it to me at the above email address as soon as possible please. The deadline is 30 September but if possible I would like it sooner. Remember it covers Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, and if your event is early March or needs booking by then do not forget to send it in. as the March Parish Mag will hopefully be out in the first week but it can never be guaranteed. Also if you are able to deliver any magazines please contact Lesley Bannister 01424 882800 she will be pleased to hear from you as it will save on postage. Also any new advertisers please notify me ASAP with your advertisement.

School Governor: Would you be interested in being one of the Governors of Brede County Primary School. There is information in the August/September edition of the Church Magazine. If you are interested please ask the Chair of Governors via the School for a nomination Form.

New to or Back to School: This is a message for all Children. If it is going to be your first time in a Primary School, you will make new friends and it will be fun and exciting finding out about things you never knew. If you are returning to School I am sure you are excited to meet up with your friends again, and you to will be finding out new information about your subjects. Those of you moving on to Senior School I wish you well and hope it is not too daunting. It is amazing how quickly you will settle in and find new interests, friends and kind teachers. What ever School you are at or going to, remember to do your best. No one can ask more of you than that. This is also true in anything that any of us do.

Friday 1 September: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Saturday 2 September: Visit “The Giants of Brede” in Brede Village near RYE, East Sussex (Postcode TN31 6HG) to see something really special. Please come along and enjoy Edwardian Water Pumping Engines and large-scale British Heritage Engineering at its best 10.00-16.00.Brede Ballroom and Sequence Dance at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. All dancers welcome.

Sunday 3 September: Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road. If you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125 At St George’s Church the Family Eucharist starts at 9.30am. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk other services held during the week are in the Church Parish Magazine. Mrs Christine Thacker is taking the service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Reverend Peggy Heim is also the Pastoral Minister and can be contacted on 01424 422350

Monday 4 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am The Whist players will be in action in Brede Village Hall at 7.00pm. They would like new members if you are interested please join them.

Tuesday 5 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Painting for Pleasure group meets at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall. Messy Church is at Udimore Community Hall at 4pm

Wednesday 6 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Brede Mother’s Union Meet at 2.30pm in the Church Room in waterworks Lane. Their speaker today is the Reverend Barbara Hobbs

Thursday 7 September: Pilates with Susan are in Udimore Community Hall at 9.15am Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Friday 8 September: Brede Farmers Market 10am – 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Short Mat Bowls is at 7.30pm in Brede Village Hall. Visit “The Giants of Brede” in Brede Village near RYE, East Sussex (Postcode TN31 6HG) to see something really special.

Bookings & Forthcoming Events.

Trinity Methodist Church, Broad Oak has an event on Friday 8th September - ‘A bit of a do!’ – a good fun evening of entertainment. Admission free, light refreshments in the interval, donations to our refurbishment fund. Please go along and support them. “The work on our roof is nearing completion and then the outside will be decorated. It will be wonderful to have a smarter building with no scaffolding. They have now received planning permission to proceed with our outdoor project with the Tesco’s funding. Is there anyone in the local community who would be willing to lend a hand with the manual work? Please contact Stephen Hampson (882690 or Alan Hurrell (883270) for details.Trinity will be open between 10 and 5 on Saturday 9th as part of the Sussex historic churches ‘Ride & Stride’ day for walkers and cyclists. Why not pop in and see one of them, they always welcome people from the village to hear about what they are doing.

Hospice Neighbours: Needed When you are living with a life-limiting illness the world doesn’t stop and there are many everyday tasks that still need to be done. Due to the huge success of this wonderful initiative, St Michael’s Hospice are looking for additional Hospice Neighbour volunteers throughout Hastings and Rother. Hospice Neighbours provide practical help to all those with a life-limiting illness, such as shopping, dog walking, light housework or just dropping in for a cuppa and a chat. This is a very flexible way of volunteering and gives huge support to people in their home and their family and friends. If you would like become a Hospice Neighbour or would like to use the service, contact the Hospice on 01424 445177 or volunteering@stmichaelshospice.com

Keep in touch: If you would like to be kept informed about the Hospice, and how you can support their vital work, please complete the form online (www.stmichaelshospice.com/optin), pop into the Hospice or call them on 01424 445177 . Even if you have previously signed up to their newsletter and currently receive communications from them, if they do not receive a completed form they can no longer write, email or call you. By completing and returning a form you will ensure you only receive the communications you want. Sign up today and keep in up to date with what’s happening at your local Hospice. Contact Trudi Lees Marketing Administrator St Michael’s Hospice email: tlees@stmichaelshospice.com Tel: 01424 445177 Extension: 5138 Direct: 01424 457964

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

